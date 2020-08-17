BEVO BEAT Football Four-star quarterback Jalen Milroe flips from Texas to Alabama Posted August 17th, 2020

Advertisement

Four-star quarterback Jalen Milroe backed away from his pledge to the Longhorns on Monday night and committed to Alabama. The Katy Tompkins star picked Texas back in July of 2019 and was the longest running commitment of the 2021 cycle. The news follows the commitment of 2022 five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers. Texas’ quarterback room is already stocked with talent following the recent additions of former four-star quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson.

Milroe threw for 4,109 yards and 39 touchdown passes to just 11 interceptions in his two years as a varsity starter. He added 987 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 197 carries. Milroe was the District 19-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore and the district MVP as a junior.

Texas’ 2021 recruiting class is now down to 16 members. Milroe was the third-highest rated pledge of the class following Denton Ryan standouts Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. The Longhorns do not hold a commitment from a quarterback in the 2021 cycle, which likely changes before national signing day. The four other quarterbacks currently holding a Texas offer are committed elsewhere. Expect offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to extend a few offers to fill the need of a quarterback in the 2021 cycle.

RANK (PREV.) PLAYER POS. HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE 1. (1) Donovan Jackson OL Bellaire Episcopal (TAPPS) Ohio State 2. (2) Tommy Brockermeyer OL Fort Worth All Saints (TAPPS) Alabama 3. (3) Ja'Tavion Sanders ATH Denton Ryan (5A) Texas 4. (6) Billy Bowman Jr. ATH Denton Ryan (5A) Texas 5. (12) LJ Johnson RB Cy-Fair (6A) Uncommitted 6. (23) Clayton Smith OLB Texas High (6A) Oklahoma 7. (13) Cody Jackson WR Richmond Foster (5A) Oklahoma 8. (5) Bryce Foster OL Katy Taylor Uncommitted 9. (4) Landon Jackson DE Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3A) LSU 10. (15) Camar Wheaton RB Garland Lakeview Centennial Uncommitted 11. (7) Savion Byrd OL Duncanville (6A) Uncommitted 12. (10) Jalen Milroe QB Katy Tompkins (6A) Alabama 13. (17) JoJo Earle WR Aledo (5A) LSU 14. (11) Marcus Burris DT Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3A) Uncommitted 15. (38) Shemar Turner DE DeSoto (6A) Uncommitted 16. (21) Demetrius Davis QB Galena Park North Shore (6A) Auburn 17. (9) Shadrach Banks WR Galena Park North Shore (6A) Texas A&M 18. (8) Preston Stone QB Parish Episcopal (TAPPS) SMU 19. (14) Quay Davis WR Dallas Skyline (6A) USC 20. (NR) Garrett Nussmeier QB Flower Mound Marcus (6A) LSU 21. (16) Latrell McCutchin CB Austin LBJ (4A) Oklahoma 22. (18) Ishmael Ibraheem CB Dallas Kimball (5A) Texas 23. (20) Reuben Fatheree II OL Richmond Foster (5A) Texas A&M 24. (28) Ketron Jackson WR Royse City (5A) Uncommitted 25. (22) Sawyer Robertson QB Lubbock Coronado (5A) Mississippi State 26. (24) Theodore Knox WR The Woodlands (6A) Mississippi State 27. (25) Jordon Thomas DE Port Arthur Memorial (5A) Texas 28. (30) Eli Stowers QB Denton Guyer (6A) Texas A&M 29. (29) Landyn Watson DE Hutto (5A) Uncommitted 30. (NR) Andrew Mukuba S Austin LBJ (4A) Uncommitted 31. (21) Dametrious Crownover TE Grandview (3A) Uncommitted 32. (32) JD Coffey S Kennedale (4A) Texas 33. (NR) Kaidon Salter QB Cedar Hill (6A) Tennessee 34. (35) Behren Morton QB Eastland (3A) Texas Tech 35. (26) Derrick Harris Jr. DE New Caney (5A) Texas 36. (44) Kyron Drones QB Alvin Shadow Creek (5A) Baylor 37. (27) Kendall Blackshire ILB Duncanville (6A) Alabama 38. (31) Hayden Conner OL Katy Taylor (6A) Texas 39. (36) Hunter Washington CB Katy (6A) Florida State 40. (NR) Elijah Arroyo TE Frisco Independence (5A) Miami 41. (51) Jordan Jenkins RB Lindale (5A) Baylor 42. (39) Jaeden Roberts OL Galena Park North Shore (6A) Auburn 43. (41) Cisco Catson S Weatherford (6A) Baylor 44. (47) Terrence Cooks OLB Alvin Shadow Creek (5A) Uncommitted 45. (40) James Brockermeyer OL Fort Worth All Saints (TAPPS) Alabama 46. (NR) Morice Blackwell OLB Arlington Bowie (6A) Texas 47. (46) Deuce Harmon CB Denton Guyer (6A) Texas A&M 48. (52) David Abiara DE Mansfield Legacy (5A) Notre Dame 49. (55) Byron Murphy II DT DeSoto (6A) Baylor 50. (34) Cullen Montgomery OL Bellaire Episcopal (TAPPS) Oklahoma 51. (33) Brandon Campbell RB Lamar Consolidated (5A) USC 52. (37) KJ Liggins WR Denton Guyer Uncommitted 53. (49) Cam'ron Valdez RB Rockdale (4A) Uncommitted 54. (42) Bryson Green WR Allen (6A) Oklahoma State 55. (50) Matthew Wykoff OL Magnolia (5A) Texas A&M

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.