Katy Tompkins quarterback Jalen Milroe is the top-rated in-state quarterback in the 2021 class. (Mike Craven)

BEVO BEAT Football

Four-star quarterback Jalen Milroe flips from Texas to Alabama

Posted August 17th, 2020

Mike Craven Hookem.com staff

mcraven@hookem.com

Advertisement

Four-star quarterback Jalen Milroe backed away from his pledge to the Longhorns on Monday night and committed to Alabama. The Katy Tompkins star picked Texas back in July of 2019 and was the longest running commitment of the 2021 cycle. The news follows the commitment of 2022 five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers. Texas’ quarterback room is already stocked with talent following the recent additions of former four-star quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson. 

Milroe threw for 4,109 yards and 39 touchdown passes to just 11 interceptions in his two years as a varsity starter. He added 987 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 197 carries. Milroe was the District 19-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore and the district MVP as a junior. 

Texas’ 2021 recruiting class is now down to 16 members. Milroe was the third-highest rated pledge of the class following Denton Ryan standouts Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. The Longhorns do not hold a commitment from a quarterback in the 2021 cycle, which likely changes before national signing day. The four other quarterbacks currently holding a Texas offer are committed elsewhere. Expect offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to extend a few offers to fill the need of a quarterback in the 2021 cycle. 

RANK (PREV.)PLAYERPOS.HIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
1. (1)Donovan JacksonOLBellaire Episcopal (TAPPS)Ohio State
2. (2)Tommy BrockermeyerOLFort Worth All Saints (TAPPS)Alabama
3. (3)Ja'Tavion SandersATHDenton Ryan (5A)Texas
4. (6)Billy Bowman Jr.ATHDenton Ryan (5A)Texas
5. (12)LJ JohnsonRBCy-Fair (6A)Uncommitted
6. (23)Clayton SmithOLBTexas High (6A)Oklahoma
7. (13)Cody JacksonWRRichmond Foster (5A)Oklahoma
8. (5)Bryce FosterOLKaty TaylorUncommitted
9. (4)Landon JacksonDETexarkana Pleasant Grove (3A)LSU
10. (15)Camar WheatonRBGarland Lakeview CentennialUncommitted
11. (7)Savion ByrdOLDuncanville (6A)Uncommitted
12. (10)Jalen MilroeQBKaty Tompkins (6A)Alabama
13. (17)JoJo EarleWRAledo (5A)LSU
14. (11)Marcus BurrisDTTexarkana Pleasant Grove (3A)Uncommitted
15. (38)Shemar TurnerDEDeSoto (6A)Uncommitted
16. (21)Demetrius DavisQBGalena Park North Shore (6A)Auburn
17. (9)Shadrach BanksWRGalena Park North Shore (6A)Texas A&M
18. (8)Preston StoneQBParish Episcopal (TAPPS)SMU
19. (14)Quay DavisWRDallas Skyline (6A)USC
20. (NR)Garrett NussmeierQBFlower Mound Marcus (6A)LSU
21. (16)Latrell McCutchinCBAustin LBJ (4A)Oklahoma
22. (18)Ishmael IbraheemCBDallas Kimball (5A)Texas
23. (20)Reuben Fatheree IIOLRichmond Foster (5A)Texas A&M
24. (28)Ketron JacksonWRRoyse City (5A)Uncommitted
25. (22)Sawyer RobertsonQBLubbock Coronado (5A)Mississippi State
26. (24)Theodore KnoxWRThe Woodlands (6A)Mississippi State
27. (25)Jordon ThomasDEPort Arthur Memorial (5A)Texas
28. (30)Eli StowersQBDenton Guyer (6A)Texas A&M
29. (29)Landyn WatsonDEHutto (5A)Uncommitted
30. (NR)Andrew MukubaSAustin LBJ (4A)Uncommitted
31. (21)Dametrious CrownoverTEGrandview (3A)Uncommitted
32. (32)JD CoffeySKennedale (4A)Texas
33. (NR)Kaidon SalterQBCedar Hill (6A)Tennessee
34. (35)Behren MortonQBEastland (3A)Texas Tech
35. (26)Derrick Harris Jr.DENew Caney (5A)Texas
36. (44)Kyron DronesQBAlvin Shadow Creek (5A)Baylor
37. (27)Kendall BlackshireILBDuncanville (6A)Alabama
38. (31)Hayden ConnerOLKaty Taylor (6A)Texas
39. (36)Hunter WashingtonCBKaty (6A)Florida State
40. (NR)Elijah ArroyoTEFrisco Independence (5A)Miami
41. (51)Jordan JenkinsRBLindale (5A)Baylor
42. (39)Jaeden RobertsOLGalena Park North Shore (6A)Auburn
43. (41)Cisco CatsonSWeatherford (6A)Baylor
44. (47)Terrence CooksOLBAlvin Shadow Creek (5A)Uncommitted
45. (40)James BrockermeyerOLFort Worth All Saints (TAPPS)Alabama
46. (NR)Morice BlackwellOLBArlington Bowie (6A)Texas
47. (46)Deuce HarmonCBDenton Guyer (6A)Texas A&M
48. (52)David AbiaraDEMansfield Legacy (5A)Notre Dame
49. (55)Byron Murphy IIDTDeSoto (6A)Baylor
50. (34)Cullen MontgomeryOLBellaire Episcopal (TAPPS)Oklahoma
51. (33)Brandon CampbellRBLamar Consolidated (5A)USC
52. (37)KJ LigginsWRDenton GuyerUncommitted
53. (49)Cam'ron ValdezRBRockdale (4A)Uncommitted
54. (42)Bryson GreenWRAllen (6A)Oklahoma State
55. (50)Matthew WykoffOLMagnolia (5A)Texas A&M

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

For the second time in 2020, Washington adds ex-Longhorn Sug Sutton to its WNBA roster