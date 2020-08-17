BEVO BEAT Football
Four-star quarterback Jalen Milroe flips from Texas to Alabama
Posted August 17th, 2020
Four-star quarterback Jalen Milroe backed away from his pledge to the Longhorns on Monday night and committed to Alabama. The Katy Tompkins star picked Texas back in July of 2019 and was the longest running commitment of the 2021 cycle. The news follows the commitment of 2022 five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers. Texas’ quarterback room is already stocked with talent following the recent additions of former four-star quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson.
Milroe threw for 4,109 yards and 39 touchdown passes to just 11 interceptions in his two years as a varsity starter. He added 987 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 197 carries. Milroe was the District 19-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore and the district MVP as a junior.
Texas’ 2021 recruiting class is now down to 16 members. Milroe was the third-highest rated pledge of the class following Denton Ryan standouts Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. The Longhorns do not hold a commitment from a quarterback in the 2021 cycle, which likely changes before national signing day. The four other quarterbacks currently holding a Texas offer are committed elsewhere. Expect offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to extend a few offers to fill the need of a quarterback in the 2021 cycle.
|RANK (PREV.)
|PLAYER
|POS.
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|1. (1)
|Donovan Jackson
|OL
|Bellaire Episcopal (TAPPS)
|Ohio State
|2. (2)
|Tommy Brockermeyer
|OL
|Fort Worth All Saints (TAPPS)
|Alabama
|3. (3)
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|ATH
|Denton Ryan (5A)
|Texas
|4. (6)
|Billy Bowman Jr.
|ATH
|Denton Ryan (5A)
|Texas
|5. (12)
|LJ Johnson
|RB
|Cy-Fair (6A)
|Uncommitted
|6. (23)
|Clayton Smith
|OLB
|Texas High (6A)
|Oklahoma
|7. (13)
|Cody Jackson
|WR
|Richmond Foster (5A)
|Oklahoma
|8. (5)
|Bryce Foster
|OL
|Katy Taylor
|Uncommitted
|9. (4)
|Landon Jackson
|DE
|Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3A)
|LSU
|10. (15)
|Camar Wheaton
|RB
|Garland Lakeview Centennial
|Uncommitted
|11. (7)
|Savion Byrd
|OL
|Duncanville (6A)
|Uncommitted
|12. (10)
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|Katy Tompkins (6A)
|Alabama
|13. (17)
|JoJo Earle
|WR
|Aledo (5A)
|LSU
|14. (11)
|Marcus Burris
|DT
|Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3A)
|Uncommitted
|15. (38)
|Shemar Turner
|DE
|DeSoto (6A)
|Uncommitted
|16. (21)
|Demetrius Davis
|QB
|Galena Park North Shore (6A)
|Auburn
|17. (9)
|Shadrach Banks
|WR
|Galena Park North Shore (6A)
|Texas A&M
|18. (8)
|Preston Stone
|QB
|Parish Episcopal (TAPPS)
|SMU
|19. (14)
|Quay Davis
|WR
|Dallas Skyline (6A)
|USC
|20. (NR)
|Garrett Nussmeier
|QB
|Flower Mound Marcus (6A)
|LSU
|21. (16)
|Latrell McCutchin
|CB
|Austin LBJ (4A)
|Oklahoma
|22. (18)
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|CB
|Dallas Kimball (5A)
|Texas
|23. (20)
|Reuben Fatheree II
|OL
|Richmond Foster (5A)
|Texas A&M
|24. (28)
|Ketron Jackson
|WR
|Royse City (5A)
|Uncommitted
|25. (22)
|Sawyer Robertson
|QB
|Lubbock Coronado (5A)
|Mississippi State
|26. (24)
|Theodore Knox
|WR
|The Woodlands (6A)
|Mississippi State
|27. (25)
|Jordon Thomas
|DE
|Port Arthur Memorial (5A)
|Texas
|28. (30)
|Eli Stowers
|QB
|Denton Guyer (6A)
|Texas A&M
|29. (29)
|Landyn Watson
|DE
|Hutto (5A)
|Uncommitted
|30. (NR)
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|Austin LBJ (4A)
|Uncommitted
|31. (21)
|Dametrious Crownover
|TE
|Grandview (3A)
|Uncommitted
|32. (32)
|JD Coffey
|S
|Kennedale (4A)
|Texas
|33. (NR)
|Kaidon Salter
|QB
|Cedar Hill (6A)
|Tennessee
|34. (35)
|Behren Morton
|QB
|Eastland (3A)
|Texas Tech
|35. (26)
|Derrick Harris Jr.
|DE
|New Caney (5A)
|Texas
|36. (44)
|Kyron Drones
|QB
|Alvin Shadow Creek (5A)
|Baylor
|37. (27)
|Kendall Blackshire
|ILB
|Duncanville (6A)
|Alabama
|38. (31)
|Hayden Conner
|OL
|Katy Taylor (6A)
|Texas
|39. (36)
|Hunter Washington
|CB
|Katy (6A)
|Florida State
|40. (NR)
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|Frisco Independence (5A)
|Miami
|41. (51)
|Jordan Jenkins
|RB
|Lindale (5A)
|Baylor
|42. (39)
|Jaeden Roberts
|OL
|Galena Park North Shore (6A)
|Auburn
|43. (41)
|Cisco Catson
|S
|Weatherford (6A)
|Baylor
|44. (47)
|Terrence Cooks
|OLB
|Alvin Shadow Creek (5A)
|Uncommitted
|45. (40)
|James Brockermeyer
|OL
|Fort Worth All Saints (TAPPS)
|Alabama
|46. (NR)
|Morice Blackwell
|OLB
|Arlington Bowie (6A)
|Texas
|47. (46)
|Deuce Harmon
|CB
|Denton Guyer (6A)
|Texas A&M
|48. (52)
|David Abiara
|DE
|Mansfield Legacy (5A)
|Notre Dame
|49. (55)
|Byron Murphy II
|DT
|DeSoto (6A)
|Baylor
|50. (34)
|Cullen Montgomery
|OL
|Bellaire Episcopal (TAPPS)
|Oklahoma
|51. (33)
|Brandon Campbell
|RB
|Lamar Consolidated (5A)
|USC
|52. (37)
|KJ Liggins
|WR
|Denton Guyer
|Uncommitted
|53. (49)
|Cam'ron Valdez
|RB
|Rockdale (4A)
|Uncommitted
|54. (42)
|Bryson Green
|WR
|Allen (6A)
|Oklahoma State
|55. (50)
|Matthew Wykoff
|OL
|Magnolia (5A)
|Texas A&M
