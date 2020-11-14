BEVO BEAT Football
Four-star outside linebacker Terrence Cooks pledges to Texas
Posted November 14th, 2020
Texas’ 2021 recruiting class grew to 18 members on Saturday afternoon when outside linebacker Terrence Cooks chose the Longhorns over Baylor, Georgia and LSU. The four-star from Alvin Shadow Creek is the first prospect to commit to Texas since September.
Cooks held 36 offers and ranks 44th on the Fabulous 55. The senior is the 20th-ranked outside linebacker and No. 302 in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Cooks bounced around early in his prep career, attending Houston Christian as a freshman and then Fulshear as a sophomore.
Cooks found a home at Shadow Creek as a junior, helping the Sharks claim the Class 5A Division I state championship over Denton Ryan. He was a second-team all-district selection as a junior, finishing the season with 72 tackles and three forced fumbles.
Cooks is the second linebacker to pick Texas, joining four-star Arlington Martin product Morice Blackwell. The Longhorns signed three linebackers in 2020.
|PLAYER
|POS.
|HIGH SCHOOL
|STARS
|COMMITMENT DATE
|Hayden Conner
|OT
|Katy Taylor
|4
|July 23 (2019)
|Juan Davis
|WR/TE
|Everman
|3
|July 26 (2019)
|Derrick Harris Jr.
|DE
|New Caney
|4
|Aug. 3 (2019)
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|ATH
|Denton Ryan
|5
|Sept. 8 (2019)
|Jordon Thomas
|DE
|Port Arthur Memorial
|4
|May 2
|Morice Blackwell
|OLB
|Arlington Martin
|4
|May 10
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|Hallettsville
|3
|May 15
|Casey Cain
|WR
|Warren Easton (La.)
|3
|May 15
|Isaac Pearson
|P
|ProKick Austrailia
|NR
|May 29
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|CB
|Dallas Kimball
|4
|June 15
|JD Coffey
|S
|Kennedale
|4
|June 15
|Jamier Johnson
|CB
|John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)
|4
|July 3
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.)
|3
|July 27
|Michael Myslinski
|C
|Bishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|3
|Aug. 6
|Jaden Alexis
|WR
|Monarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.)
|3
|Aug. 8
|Charles Wright
|QB
|Austin
|3
|Aug. 22
|Max Merril
|OT
|Strake Jesuit
|3
|Sept. 25
|Terrence Cooks
|OLB
|Alvin Shadow Creek
|4
|Nov. 14
