BEVO BEAT Football Four-star outside linebacker Terrence Cooks pledges to Texas Posted November 14th, 2020

Texas’ 2021 recruiting class grew to 18 members on Saturday afternoon when outside linebacker Terrence Cooks chose the Longhorns over Baylor, Georgia and LSU. The four-star from Alvin Shadow Creek is the first prospect to commit to Texas since September.

Cooks held 36 offers and ranks 44th on the Fabulous 55. The senior is the 20th-ranked outside linebacker and No. 302 in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Cooks bounced around early in his prep career, attending Houston Christian as a freshman and then Fulshear as a sophomore.

Cooks found a home at Shadow Creek as a junior, helping the Sharks claim the Class 5A Division I state championship over Denton Ryan. He was a second-team all-district selection as a junior, finishing the season with 72 tackles and three forced fumbles.

Cooks is the second linebacker to pick Texas, joining four-star Arlington Martin product Morice Blackwell. The Longhorns signed three linebackers in 2020.

PLAYER POS. HIGH SCHOOL STARS COMMITMENT DATE Hayden Conner OT Katy Taylor 4 July 23 (2019) Juan Davis WR/TE Everman 3 July 26 (2019) Derrick Harris Jr. DE New Caney 4 Aug. 3 (2019) Ja'Tavion Sanders ATH Denton Ryan 5 Sept. 8 (2019) Jordon Thomas DE Port Arthur Memorial 4 May 2 Morice Blackwell OLB Arlington Martin 4 May 10 Jonathon Brooks RB Hallettsville 3 May 15 Casey Cain WR Warren Easton (La.) 3 May 15 Isaac Pearson P ProKick Austrailia NR May 29 Ishmael Ibraheem CB Dallas Kimball 4 June 15 JD Coffey S Kennedale 4 June 15 Jamier Johnson CB John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.) 4 July 3 Gunnar Helm TE Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.) 3 July 27 Michael Myslinski C Bishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.) 3 Aug. 6 Jaden Alexis WR Monarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.) 3 Aug. 8 Charles Wright QB Austin 3 Aug. 22 Max Merril OT Strake Jesuit 3 Sept. 25 Terrence Cooks OLB Alvin Shadow Creek 4 Nov. 14

