‘Play College Football!’: Trump tweets support for #WeWantToPlay

Posted August 10th, 2020

Amanda O'Donnell American-Statesman Staff

President Donald Trump rallied behind an online movement using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay in a series of tweets Monday afternoon expressing support for the scheduled 2020 college football season.

The tweets follow reports by the Detroit Free Press that Big Ten officials voted to cancel the conference’s fall season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

 

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be canceled,” Trump said in one tweet, responding to Clemson University’s Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is among many prominent players who have taken to social media in support of the #WeWantToPlay movement.

“As he mentioned in that tweet, a lot of these college athletes work their whole lives to get four years. Sometimes they’re redshirted an extra year if they’re lucky,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing of Trump’s stance on the issue. “They work their whole lives for this moment. And he’d like to see them have a chance to live out their dreams.”

 

