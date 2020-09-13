Texas head coach Tom Herman jokes with quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during game against UTEP in Austin on Sept. 12, 2020. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

Kirk Bohls

American-Statesman Staff

Column

Bohls: Texas surges into Top 10 on my AP ballot

Posted September 13th, 2020

Advertisement

The Texas Longhorns clearly made an impression.

A strong one.

Yes, they walloped UTEP, one of the worst FBS college football teams in the nation and one that has gone 2-34 the last three seasons, but give Tom Herman’s club credit for not sleepwalking, for coming out strong and for keeping its intensity for four quarters in a 59-3 trouncing before a small crowd of 15,377 at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

So I moved Texas into my Top 10 on my Associated Press ballot at No. 7. The poll results will be released later Sunday.

Voting won’t be easy this season, given all the postponements and cancellations and rescheduling because of the coronavirus pandemic. At least, our marching orders this time is to thankfully eliminate from consideration those teams not playing. So that’s progress.

The teams that leaped into my Top 25 or made the biggest upward move include BYU after it throttled Navy, Louisiana after it toppled Iowa State on the road, Pittsburgh with its impressive win, idle SMU and Arkansas State, which upended Kansas State.

Here’s my Top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Florida
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Georgia
  7. Texas
  8. BYU
  9. LSU
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Louisiana
  12. North Carolina
  13. Auburn
  14. UCF
  15. Army
  16. Memphis
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Tennessee
  21. Miami
  22. Appalachian State
  23. West Virginia
  24. SMU
  25. Arkansas State

 

Comments

Previous story

Golden: Big 12 favorites Texas and Oklahoma saved a sloppy Big 12 on opening weekend