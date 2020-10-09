Share this story:

Column Bohls: On the line in Dallas? Just Texas’ season, CFP hopes and maybe the direction of the program Posted October 9th, 2020

Advertisement

Oklahoma wants to win on Saturday.

Texas needs to win on Saturday.

And it’s that wholesale desperation and 60-minute sense of urgency, along with the presence of the most veteran quarterback in the league and one of the 10 best to ever put on a Longhorns uniform, which should signal a Texas win.

Advertisement

The two defenses are lacking consistent playmakers, so we all expect an offensive shootout. Don’t be shocked if Cameron Dicker is winking at the camera after nailing the game-winning field goal again.

The Sooners, in some ways, are playing with house money since they’ve won the Big 12, five years running, and were picked to do so again this fall. So if they drop a third game in a row, Lincoln Riley will yawn, retrench and rebound strongly in 2021. If OU loses in the Cotton Bowl, it will be a hiccup.

Texas hasn’t won the league since 2009 , hasn’t made the playoffs at all and will say goodbye to senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger after this season, so it needs to strike now to avoid a tailspin and uncertainty moving forward. If Texas loses, it will be a hailstorm of crushing disappointment and likely loss of more top recruits like four-star Billy Bowman Jr. and the Brockermeyer legacy twins.

The Longhorns are in dire need of a victory to avoid a two-game losing streak and risk a downturn that would severely undermine the fans’ faith — and maybe the administration’s — in Tom Herman and probably spoil a golden opportunity to grab their first College Football Playoff bid ever.

That’s what’s on the line in Dallas.