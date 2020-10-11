Share this story:

Column Bohls: Georgia chasing Clemson; rising Aggies get signature win Posted October 11th, 2020

Advertisement

Clemson remains atop my new Associated Press Top 25 ballot after taking on challenger Miami and dominating the Hurricanes at home, but the Tigers have a new team chasing them with Georgia rising to No. 2 ahead of this week’s opponent Alabama.

The Bulldogs’ decisive win over rising Tennessee was far more impressive than the Crimson Tide’s mere survival against Ole Miss in a scorefest that was one of the wildest Big 12, uh, SEC games in memory. It smacked of a Big 12 shootout except for the fact we know the SEC invented defense.

Mack Brown’s Tar Heels continue to represent themselves as the second-best ACC team unless you consider part-time interloper Notre Dame, which got by pesky Florida State after a long layoff because of COVID.

Advertisement

Kansas State continues to impress with a road victory over TCU while Oklahoma State had a bye week.

The biggest movement on my ballot came from Texas A&M, which finally got a signature victory in the Jimbo Fisher era with a home win over No. 3 Florida and leaped to No. 11 in my vote. Now let’s see if the Aggies can build on that and sustain their momentum with a road trip to struggling Mississippi State.

Newcomers to my Top 25 were Boston College, Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Army in the final four spots.

Teams that dropped out were Texas, TCU, Mississippi State and 1-2 LSU.

Here’s my new Top 25: