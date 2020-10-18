Share this story:

Column Bohls: Soaring Aggies make a statement, on the rise Posted October 18th, 2020

Texas A&M made the biggest ascent on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot, climbing from outside the Top 10 at No. 11 all the way to No. 5. SMU, you’re on notice. You have serious competition for the title of best team in the Lone Star State.

SMU, you’re on notice. You have serious competition for the title of best team in the Lone Star State. Texas, there are five Big 12 teams included in my Top 25, and you still have to play four of them, all except Oklahoma. It's a shame you don't have to play five, but A&M left for distant shores, and, well, that ship has sailed.

OK, Aggies, we get it. You’re good.

Celebrate.

Enjoy your pounding of Mississippi State, your soaring ranking in the polls and a week off before facing new, uh, powerhouse Arkansas.

Congrats on staying undefeated, Mustangs, and outlasting feisty Tulane. Shane Buechele rules. I bumped up Dallas’ Team one spot from No. 9 as Sonny Dykes’ club remains too much under the radar.

Texas, there are five Big 12 teams included in my Top 25, and you still have to play four of them, all except Oklahoma. It’s a shame you don’t have to play five, but A&M left for distant shores, and, well, that ship has sailed. The Longhorns this week host Baylor, which hasn’t played in like forever and only two games this whole distorted season.

At the same time, condolences to Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs, who ran into the machine that is the Alabama Crimson Tide.

A word of advice, Kirbs. Don’t get a first-half lead any more if you really want to become the first Nick Saban assistant to knock off the king. That strategy ain’t working. Or just throw up your hands and admit he still runs the neighborhood.

That said, for three quarters, that game was as good as billed, and wouldn’t we all love to see it again in the SEC title game, unless Alabama stumbles twice and opens the door for Jimbo Fisher’s A&M. Right. Whom are we kidding?

Georgia was still impressive in defeat, and while it was tempting to just leave the Dawgs in the top four, I felt the need to reward those who won Saturday, so I dropped them to No. 7. But they’ll be back up the ladder soon.

Also, I moved undefeated BYU, my adopted team all year, up to No. 4 after the Cougars got by Houston in a terrific game.

All of this could be relative very soon since the Big Ten ventures out onto the field. And soon we’ll have all or most of the 127 FBS schools playing football. So all you outliers in current Top 25 ballots, enjoy your time there.

Dropping out of my poll were colossally unimpressive Auburn, seriously over-rated Tennessee, Group of 5 darling UCF and Boston College. Joining the Top 25 were West Virginia, Memphis, Kentucky and, yes, Arkansas, which is really 3-1 in my mind.

Oh, and sorry, Mack. Your heroic comeback with the Tar Heels fell a little short. Get your receivers some super-glue.

Here’s my Top 25: