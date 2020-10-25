Share this story:

Column Bohls: Hello, Big Ten, welcome to the party Posted October 25th, 2020

Welcome back, Big Ten.

We’ve missed you.

With a fourth Power 5 conference back in the fold and on the field, my Associated Press Top 25 college football ballot now includes those from that storied (stubborn) conference. The Big Ten started this weekend with a bang with upsets (Indiana) surprises (Purdue), apologies (Ryan Day) and … no khakis? What’s up with the blue pants, Jim Harbaugh? I don’t even know you any more.

So I gave Big Ten teams full consideration and inserted Ohio State as my No. 3 team behind only unbeatens Clemson and Alabama. In addition, I put Wisconsin at No. 12, Michigan at No. 16 and Indiana at No. 17. I’m assuming Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scored, but after watching the replay about 100 times, I wouldn’t swear to in a courtroom.

I’ve got Oklahoma State, Texas’ formidable opponent on Saturday, at No. 8.

Cincinnati jumps into my Top 10 after mauling previously undefeated SMU in Dallas. The Bearcats had best sign Luke Fickell to a lifetime contract and give him a share of the Bengals to keep him away from a better job. SMU plummets to No. 19.

Otherwise, not a great deal of change on my ballot. In the No. 25 spot, I put Boise State although I was sorely tempted to put Liberty there to give the Flames some love. Maybe next week.

Here’s my Top 25: