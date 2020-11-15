Share this story:

Column Bohls: Irish inching up while Gators, Bearcats making statements on my Top 25 ballot Posted November 15th, 2020

The week brought very little shakeup in the Top 10 although Notre Dame looked impressive in showing no hangover after its big upset of No. 1 Clemson in its dismantling of Boston College, while Florida and Cincinnati just keep getting better and better.

But on my AP ballot, I moved the Irish up to No. 2 over idle Ohio State, the Gators up two spots to No. 6 and bumped the Bearcats up a notch to No. 7.

After being idle for two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak, Wisconsin (2-0) also looked strong in crushing some school named Michigan (1-3), which if it keeps playing this poorly may need to drop into a Group of Five conference. Don’t think it’s possible for the Wolverines to be exposed any more than they already are. I moved the Badgers to 11th. They’re looking good and have former Westlake running back Nakia Watson in their talented backfield which stepped off 341 yards rushing in the 49-11 romp and averaged 6.7 yards a carry.

The only newcomer to my Top 25 was Tulsa, which thumped No. 19 SMU to give the Mustangs their second loss of the season and jumped into my ballot at No. 23. Tulsa’s only loss is to Oklahoma State.

Elsewhere, the only two teams to tumble out of my top 25 were No. 24 Army, which fell to Tulane, and Appalachian State despite its close win.

Here’s my Top 25: