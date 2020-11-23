Share this story:

Column Bohls: Matt Campell's Iowa State team could be best in school history

Story highlights This may be the most complete Iowa State ever with No. 15 national ranking, depth galore, dynamic playmakers and real belief.

This may not be the best Iowa State football team ever.

But it is in first place. In late November. Incredible.

The Cyclones have flaws. They may not have elite receivers like Hakeem Butler or Allen Lazard. They’ve got a great quarterback having a good year, but the two backups are freshmen, and only one has played in a mop-up role. Their replacement kicker, after the starter got hurt, can’t drill it out of the end zone. The special teams have been a sore spot.

Otherwise, it may be the most complete Iowa State team ever with a No. 15 national ranking, depth galore, dynamic playmakers and real belief.

So ask again in a month if it’s the best ever, and that answer might change. It’s in the conversation.

That’s how big its final two games are, starting with a matchup with 20th-ranked Texas here on Friday and culminating with a date with West Virginia on Dec. 5.

Win those two contests, and the Cyclones will play for the Big 12 championship and any kind of championship since, well, since Taft.

Yeah, that long. And that 1912 was a presidential election year, too, as Wilson trumped — uh, rather, trounced — Taft by getting 435 electoral college votes to Taft’s eight.

Yeah, it’s been a minute.

And it’s been such a transformation that Matt Campbell could probably run for governor with all the runaway success he’s had. He talks about A players bringing their A game and trusting the process and being their best versions of themselves.

Without question, it may be the most balanced Iowa State team. It ranks 31st in scoring offense, 30th in scoring defense.

These Cyclones are good at running the ball with the league’s top rusher Breece Hall, who has eight 100-yard games in eight games along with 15 touchdowns. Good at quarterback with NFL prospect Brock Purdy, although he’s just starting to stretch the field more of late. Good at tight end with future pro Charlie Kolar. And good with a strong defensive line paced by JaQuan Bailey, a brilliant linebacker in Mike Rose and an unorthodox philosophy that rushes three and drops into pass coverage half of Ames, Iowa.

They are good on both sides of the ball.

And really, really good on the sidelines.

The grounded Campbell, in his fifth year, is a head coach highly regarded by, well, everyone. How good? He turned down an interview with the New York Jets. Did we point out that he’s smart?

Still, he could become the next Matt Rhule or Kliff Kingsbury in the NFL or he could be in demand to go to Michigan or pretty much anywhere else with a vacancy although esteemed Des Moines Register sports columnist Randy Peterson thinks he’d only go to a Notre Dame, Ohio State or Penn State, none of which is opening up soon.

Campbell’s buyout is a measly $5 million if someone wants to pry away the native Ohioan before next February. Jerry Jones could find that in his couch. But Campbell’s a selfless guy not swollen up with ego and not one to chase big money.

Texas’ Tom Herman, a former Cyclones assistant for three years, gushed all over this Cyclones team Monday with good reason. There’s very little not to like about this team.

“They’ve got great players up front on defense,” Herman said. “Their two-deep of guys that are very, very difficult to handle up front on defense. You know about (safety) Greg Eisworth and what he’s done with his career as well as (linebacker) Mike Rose and the season he’s having.”

Herman was just getting wound up.

”Offensively, you have the nation’s leading rusher, you’ve got Brock Purdy and NFL draft picks at tight end,” he added. “They’re definitely the best I’ve seen Iowa State field in a long, long time.”

What Campbell is doing in Ames, Iowa, after doing the same thing at Toledo is nothing short of miraculous. Do you know how hard it is to recruit to the land of cornfields and strong basketball?

“I don’t think I’d state it that way,” Herman said. “When I was there, it was difficult just because of the geography and where you had to go to get your players. But Ames is a wonderful town, Iowa State is a wonderful university.”

That said, the state itself produces no more than 20 Division I football players a year, necessitating leaving the borders to find talent. Campbell’s staff does mine Texas for prospects and has seven on his roster.

But Iowa State doesn’t get five-star players. It has zero. In fact, it has just nine four-star prospects, and curiously only three — Hall, offensive lineman Sean Foster and redshirt freshman nickel back Isheem Young — are starters.

“Where we’re located and who we are, we’re going to be a developmental program, and that’s OK,” Campbell said. “When we first got here, we were selling a little bit of a vision. In some ways, we’ve given a reality to that vision. Those things have credibility.”

I’ll say, especially when the school does not have rich tradition to pull from.

Iowa State has just seven players on NFL rosters right now. Alabama had nine players taken in last spring’s NFL draft. Nine. In the first three rounds.

Finally, consider history.

Oklahoma is trying to win the Big 12 for the sixth year in a row.

Iowa State is trying to win a conference championship for the first time in — wait for it — 108 years.

That’s right. Not in the Big 12. Not in the Big Eight. Or the Big 7 or Big 6. But not since 1912 have the Cyclones won a league title, repeating after a 1911 championship. And that was the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Seems not like yesterday.