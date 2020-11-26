Share this story:

Column Golden: Will Texas' depth equate to tourney success in Shaka's sixth year? Posted November 25th, 2020

Shaka Smart has coached in the Final Four but his 2011 Virginia Commonwealth wasn’t as deep as the group he’s coaching present day.

The Texas Longhorns are stacked.

They’re running 10 deep and for the first time in his tenure, the onus isn’t on two or three players to do the heavy lifting.

Opening Night of the 2020-2021 season wasn’t a runaway success but the 91-55 win over UT Rio Grande Valley gave us a glimpse of what Texas can be moving forward.

With guards Jase Febres (still recovering from knee surgery) and Andrew Jones (a late scratch for 2020 precautionary reasons after developing a cough earlier in the day) out for the first game, the Horns played uneven ball in the early going against an overmatched opponent before stepping on the gas to win going away.

Smart used the word “chaotic” in describing how the Horns want to play which is basically code speak for Havoc, the high-pressure, ball-deflecting style that made his name at VCU.

High-flying freshman Greg Brown debuted with 11 points and 10 rebounds and paid ode to Vince Carter by committing assault on an unsuspecting rim early in the second half while big man Kai Jones put on a show on both ends of the court with a variety of dunks and put backs. And while that action was taking place, guards Matt Coleman and Courtney Ramey capably kept things on course and showed the type of leadership that will be needed if this group is to get back into the NCAAs and make some real noise.

It will come down to if Smart is able to maximize the potential on a roster of eight upperclassmen which doesn’t include the electric Brown, who has the best chance of any of the Horns to play in the NBA. It’s not an embarrassment of riches but the experience at his disposal gives him many more options than he has had in past seasons.

“The big key is going to be just the lineups together,” he said. “Who’s playing well together and who can mesh together and figuring out who can really understand their role. Who can come in the game, and really lift our energy up. Who can come in the game and rebound, which we didn’t do well enough tonight.”

He isn’t talking about it but Smart knows this season has a make-or-break feel to it after producing a 40-50 conference record over his first five years and zero NCAA Tourney wins in two appearances.

He may not be at the controls of a Ferrari but the Horns are a nice SUV that should be able to get their coach from Point A to Point BD with the latter standing for Big Dance. And once they get there, it’s past time for the Texas Longhorns to not only become a fixture in the national rankings but also become a viable threat to win the Big 12, something that hasn’t happened since the 2008 team under Rick Barnes that took out Stanford’s Lopez twins in the Sweet 16 only to lose to the Derrick-Rose led Memphis Tigers in the Elite Eight round.

If the Horns don’t make a huge step forward this season, it won’t be because of a lack of talent.

In past seasons, Smart may have been hesitant to sit a player who was struggling but with this group, he can actually play the meritocracy card knowing there won’t be as much dropoff.

“They say the bench is the best motivator,” said Smart, who has to be frothing at the mouth at the myriad rotations he can play depending on the matchup.

Then later, “With really all of our guys, sometimes it’s going to be a matter of who are the five toughest guys to go into the game and kind of grit out possessions. So that’s something we’re working through and figuring out.”

He admitted leaving Brown in the game despite a couple of mistakes that can easily be attributed to an excited freshman playing in his first college game. He also left senior Jericho Sims in there to work his way through the struggle bus that ended with a stat line of four points, 10 rebounds and four fouls in 19 minutes.

Much bigger challenges will come and having great on-court leadership will pay dividends, that is, if the Horns are better than the predicted No. 4 in the Big 12 preseason media poll, a low number given the experience on this team and the potential Brown possesses.

“We’re an older team,” Ramey said. “So we’ve been through the wars with each other for the past couple years and adding Greg who’s a super athlete, like you saw tonight, so we just want to get him accustomed to how we play each and every game. So it’s gonna make us better in the long run.”

The talent is there but will the fan base get the desired results?

That’s on Shaka.