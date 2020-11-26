Statesman Take Mike Craven Hookem.com staff mcraven@hookem.com

Column Craven’s Corner: Should Texas be trusted as a home favorite against Iowa State? Posted November 26th, 2020

This holiday season offers unique opportunities to invent ways to gamble. This year, I’m going to ask family members to predict their temperatures before the rest of us bet on the over/under.

As for Craven’s Corner, we went 3-4 last week after a bit of bad luck. The starting quarterbacks for three of the four losers were injured in the first half. Our overall record on the season is now 42-38-3.

A quick refresher: Betting looks difficult, but it’s easy to grasp. A negative number denotes the favorite. The number after the negative represents how much money you’d need to bet to win $100. So, a -265 favorite would require a $265 bet to win you $100. Conversely, a positive number is the underdog. The number following the positive represents how much money you’d make on a $100 bet. So, a +265 bet means $100 earns you $265.

As for point spreads, the team with the negative number is a favorite. For example, Oklahoma was a -2.5 point favorite over Texas in the Red River Showdown. The Sooners needed to win by at least 3 points to cash. Texas needed to lose by 2.5 points or fewer.

We’re using BetMGM.com as our general sports book. Remember that lines fluctuate based on bets and are subject to change before kickoff.

Got it? OK, let’s make some money:

College football

Iowa State +2 over Texas: The Longhorns host Iowa State in one of the best games of the weekend. The winner is essentially assured one of the two spots in the Big 12 title game. Texas will not have played in 20 days. Iowa State is playing its best football of the year, knocking out Kansas State by 41 points last weekend. The rust for Texas, as well as the expectations, makes me lean toward the Cyclones. Iowa State running back Breece Hall is the Big 12’s leading rusher.

Notre Dame -5.5 over North Carolina: Notre Dame is a legit national championship contender. North Carolina is the sentimental favorite because I grew up worshipping Mack Brown. My fandom takes a back seat to my wallet, however, so I’ll back the Fighting Irish. Quarterback Ian Book is the best player in the country that no one on the national stage talks about because the quarterback headlines are dominated by Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.

Houston -2 over Tulsa: Tulsa is on a three-game winning streak, but each of those games were within one possession. Houston is favored at home and we’re going to back the Cougars because of quarterback Clayton Tune, who is completing 63% of his passes. Tulsa’s good luck must run out at some point.

NFL

Cowboys -3 over Washington Football Team: This feels like one of those games the Cowboys win, right? It would be fitting for Dallas to win the NFC East in a year without quarterback Dak Prescott. A Jerry Jones-led team is always good for a few surprises, good and bad. The winner of this game is somehow the leader in the NFC East.

Steelers -4 over Ravens: The Ravens have lost three of their last four games, including a 28-24 defeat at home against Pittsburgh to start November. Baltimore will be without running back J.K. Dobbins, who has tested positive for COVID-19. Pittsburgh is 10-0 and still looking for respect. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ranks in the top 10 among quarterbacks in touchdowns and interceptions.

Titans +4 over Colts: We’re drowning with the ship betting against Philip Rivers and the Colts. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannell is sixth in the NFL with 22 touchdown passes. He’s thrown just four interceptions, which is fourth fewest in the league. Titans running back Derrick Henry leads the league with 1,079 rushing yards. Rivers’ quarterback rating is 64.7, which ranks 20th.