LISTEN: Longhorn Confidential: Can Texas keep the roll going against West Virginia? Posted November 2nd, 2020

Story highlights Statesman writers Cedric Golden, Kirk Bohls and Brian Davis break down the team's chances of winning the Big 12 entering Saturday's home game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

After Texas’ 41-34 overtime win at Oklahoma State Saturday, the Texas Longhorns improved to 3-2 in conference and are now back in the AP Top 25 at No. 22

In this week’s Longhorn Confidential, Statesman writers Cedric Golden, Kirk Bohls and Brian Davis break down the team’s chances of winning the Big 12 entering Saturday’s home game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

