BEVO BEAT Football Longhorn Confidential: Quarterbacks, quarterbacks and quarterbacks Posted August 25th, 2020

Advertisement

Following a nine-day stretch of news regarding Texas and quarterback recruits, the American-Statesman’s Danny Davis and Mike Craven dive into Quinn Ewers and Charles Wright’s commitments and Jalen Milroe’s flip. Mike also breaks down UT’s two recent pledges from Florida.

Commitment 101: Texas adds five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers to 2022 recruiting class

Advertisement

Commitment 101: Texas adds local quarterback Charles Wright to 2021 recruiting class

The Dotted Line: New pledge Charles Wright discusses his life-long love of UT

The Dotted Line: Who is left for Texas on its 2021 offensive recruiting board?

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.