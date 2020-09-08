A Texas cheerleader waves a giant Longhorns flag during an NCAA football game against Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Austin, Texas. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns

Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Posted September 8th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (9/8/2001)
  • Texas coach Tom Herman speaks on UTEP and graduate transfers.
  • News and notes.

And finally, some Texas trivia. How many players scored on both a kickoff and punt return during their Texas careers?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Texas releases its first depth chart for the 2020 football season