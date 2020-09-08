BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Sept. 8
Posted September 8th, 2020
Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/8/2001)
- Texas coach Tom Herman speaks on UTEP and graduate transfers.
- News and notes.
And finally, some Texas trivia. How many players scored on both a kickoff and punt return during their Texas careers?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Finally, after months of mask wearing and hand washing, football season arrives at Texas
- The Dotted Line: Predicting the destinations of the Fabulous 55’s top uncommitted prospects
- Golden: Texas is after a title asterisk in 2020
- Bohls: Big 12 coaches are ready, able and sanitized
- Two graduate transfers cleared for play as Texas gets ready for its opener against UTEP
- Texas coach Tom Herman on former quarterback Barrick Nealy: ‘Barrick made my career’
- Election Day to be a day off for Texas’ football players
- Texas releases its first depth chart for the 2020 football season
