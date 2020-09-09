BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Posted September 9th, 2020

Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (9/9/2006)

Why didn’t Samuel Cosmi and Caden Sterns opt out?

News and notes.

And finally, some Texas trivia. What is the longest winning streak in the history of UT’s football program?

TODAY’S HEADLINES

