Longhorn Confidential: Wednesday, Sept. 9
Posted September 9th, 2020
Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/9/2006)
- Why didn’t Samuel Cosmi and Caden Sterns opt out?
- News and notes.
And finally, some Texas trivia. What is the longest winning streak in the history of UT’s football program?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Entering final season, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger seeks elusive title while leading Longhorns
- Texas’ Samuel Cosmi on not opting out of the 2020 season: ‘I’m here to play football’
- Bohls: Are you not cut out to be a Longhorns fan? You could be
- The Dotted Line: Texas faces a pair of recruiting questions as Horns round out their class
- Big 12 football power poll: Water wet, sky blue, Sooners No. 1
- WATCH: Texas places LB Jett Bush on scholarship
