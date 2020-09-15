BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Sept. 15
Posted September 15th, 2020
Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/15/2012)
- Tom Herman meets the media during UT’s bye week.
- Texas QB Sam Ehlinger wins an award.
And finally, some Texas trivia. At the quarterback position, the Longhorns’ depth chart features Sam Ehlinger, Casey Thompson, Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson. How many state championship games did this quarterback quartet play in during their high school careers?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Texas WR Jordan Whittington to miss 3-4 weeks as a thin receiving corps buckles down
- The Dotted Line: As his season starts, safety JD Coffey is happy with his Texas commitment
- Golden’s nuggets: The bye week presents Texas’ biggest test of early season
- Bohls: Downtrodden Big 12 puts pressure on Texas, OU
- Herman: 2020 debut still possible for Texas freshman quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson
- Texas report card: Grades are in for 59-3 win over UTEP
- After leaving team, Texas S B.J. Foster will ‘serve his penance’ internally then rejoin the Longhorns
- After opening his season with passing yards aplenty, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger honored by the Big 12
- Tom Herman: What that 59-3 win really means moving forward for Texas
