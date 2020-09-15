BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Sept. 15 Posted September 15th, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (9/15/2012)

Tom Herman meets the media during UT’s bye week.

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger wins an award.

And finally, some Texas trivia. At the quarterback position, the Longhorns’ depth chart features Sam Ehlinger, Casey Thompson, Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson. How many state championship games did this quarterback quartet play in during their high school careers?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.