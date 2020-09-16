BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Posted September 16th, 2020
- On this date in Texas history (9/16/2006 and 9/16/1978)
- Tom Herman and Sam Ehlinger talk about Kai Money.
- News and notes.
And finally, some Texas trivia. Both Dylan Haines and Marcus Griffin joined the Longhorns as walk-ons. Which had the longer touchdown off an interception return?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Money moment: Texas walk-on Kai Money cashed in on his chance to play against UTEP
- The Dotted Line: LBJ safety Andrew Mukuba is ‘surprised’ by all the recruiting attention
- Bohls: A Texas-LSU rematch? Uh, maybe in 2032.
