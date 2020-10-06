BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Oct. 6
Posted October 6th, 2020
Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/6/1951)
- Has the 2020 Red River Showdown lost its luster?
- Why isn’t Tom Herman panicking after the loss to TCU?
And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Red River Showdowns has UT assistant coach Oscar Giles been involved with?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Texas’ Tom Herman refusing to panic, still sees ‘a ton of improvement from week to week’
- Bohls: Texas, OU are down and Iowa State, K-State are rising — hello, 2020
- The Dotted Line: Hayden Conner has never second-guessed his pledge to Texas
- Ashley Shook enters the transfer portal, but volleyball’s captain will remain at Texas for now
- With Oklahoma looming, Texas expects Roschon Johnson (shoulder) back in practice
- Tom Herman calls Texas’ decision to run tempo on pivotal drive against TCU the ‘right way to play it’
- Texas will pay back coaches who are taking salary reductions due to pandemic
