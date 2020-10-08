BEVO BEAT Football Longhorn Confidential: Red River Recruiting Posted October 8th, 2020

Advertisement

In today’s Longhorn Confidential, Mike Craven and Danny Davis discuss Oklahoma and Texas’ 2021 recruiting classes and the talented players that both schools went after. Mike also chats with 4-star lineman Hayden Conner, and we’ll discuss whether the Red River Showdown is the best rivalry in college football.

Need an instant reaction for Billy Bowman’s decommitment from Texas on Wednesday night? We have that as well.

Advertisement

The Dotted Line: Hayden Conner has never second-guessed his pledge to Texas

The Dotted Line: Oklahoma, Texas remain dominant in recruiting despite slow starts on field

The Dotted Line: Nine prospects from the 2021 Fabulous 55 remain uncommitted

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.