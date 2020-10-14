BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Posted October 14th, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (10/14/2001)

Do Baylor’s COVID-19 problems concern Texas?

News and notes

And finally, some Texas trivia. Last weekend, the Longhorns football team was beaten in quadruple-overtime by rival Oklahoma. What was the result of the only four-overtime game in the UT soccer team’s history?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.