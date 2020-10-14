BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Wednesday, Oct. 14
Posted October 14th, 2020
Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/14/2001)
- Do Baylor’s COVID-19 problems concern Texas?
- News and notes
And finally, some Texas trivia. Last weekend, the Longhorns football team was beaten in quadruple-overtime by rival Oklahoma. What was the result of the only four-overtime game in the UT soccer team’s history?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- The Dotted Line: Choosing football, not basketball, paying off for Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau
- Big 12 continues to applaud Logan Eggleston as the junior establishes a new standard at Texas
- Bohls: Angry eyes of Texas are upon Tom Herman
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments