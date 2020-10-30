BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: How are Texas’ basketball players adapting to a new culture? Posted October 30th, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Friday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (10/30/1971)

Vic Schaefer installs a new culture for the women’s basketball team at Texas.

News and notes.

And finally, some Texas trivia. What is the UT football team’s record on Halloween?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.