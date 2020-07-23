BEVO BEAT On Second Thought Episode 185: CBS Sports columnist Dennis Dodd on the likelihood of a college football season Posted July 23rd, 2020

As college football conferences make preparations for the fall, the biggest question of the summer has to be if the sport will actually happen.

CBS Sports national columnist Dennis Dodd joins Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden for this week’s On Second Thought podcast and breaks down the likelihood of a college football season, how schools are handling the COVID-19 pandemic and an upcoming vote on the future of fall championships in the non-revenue producing sports.

The guys also give their takes on the UIL’s decision to push back the schedules for Class 6A and Class 5A high school football teams while keeping the status quo for the smaller schools.

All of this, plus Kirk gives an update on Texas coaching legend Cliff Gustafson.

