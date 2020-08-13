BEVO BEAT Football On Second Thought Ep. 187: Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel on the Big 12 playing football in 2020 Posted August 13th, 2020

Advertisement

On the heels of the Big 12’s huge announcement that will it play football this fall, Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel joins Statesman columnists Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls on this week’s On Second Thought podcast.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 voted to move to move football to the spring but the Big 12’s opposite stance sent some shock waves through the college football world. The guys discuss the fallout and break down the chances of a full season actually happening.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.