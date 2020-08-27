BEVO BEAT college football On Second Thought Ep. 189: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum on possible fallout from playing a college football season; NBA cancels games; Earl Thomas to Dallas? Posted August 27th, 2020

Story highlights ESPN's Paul Finebaum speaks on the possible fallout from having a college football season in 2020.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum speaks on the possible fallout from having a college football season in 2020. The guys also discuss the NBA's cancellation of Wednesday's games

The guys also discuss the NBA's cancellation of Wednesday's games Should the Dallas Cowboys sign Texas ex Earl Thomas?

ESPN broadcast personality Paul Finebaum joins this week’s On Second Thought podcast and projects what to expect from the Power Five split regarding the decision made in the ACC, SEC and Big 12 to play football this fall.

Kirk and Ced also discuss the NBA players’ decision to not play three games on Wednesday in protest of the Kenosha, Wisc. shooting of Jacob Blake and the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys signing Texas ex Earl Thomas.

