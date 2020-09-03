BEVO BEAT On Second Thought Ep. 190: ESPN’s Greg McElroy on college football vs. COVID, Texas State coach Jake Spavital on the opener vs. SMU Posted September 3rd, 2020

Advertisement

Story highlights ESPN commentator Greg McElroy discusses the unique challenges teams have faced preparing for the college football season during the pandemic and his favorites to win the Big 12.

ESPN commentator Greg McElroy discusses the unique challenges teams have faced preparing for the college football season during the pandemic and his favorites to win the Big 12. McElroy, a 2010 national champion at Alabama, also answers if he would have played through a pandemic.

McElroy, a 2010 national champion at Alabama, also answers if he would have played through a pandemic. Texas State coach Jake Spavital discusses Saturday's season opener against SMU.

Texas State coach Jake Spavital discusses Saturday's season opener against SMU. Statesman fantasy league expert Cat Vasquez gives some hot tips on your upcoming draft.

ESPN college football commentator Greg McElroy headlines a jam-packed On Second Thought podcast this week and answers a very important question: would he have played football during a national pandemic a decade ago at Alabama? He also breaks down the storylines surrounding this upcoming season in college football, including his take on the Texas Longhorns and his dark horse to win the Big 12.

Texas State coach Jake Spavital addresses the unique challenges his team has faced this offseason while preparing for Saturday’s nationally televised opener against SMU.

And it wouldn’t be football season without a visit from the Statesman’s resident fantasy league football guru Cat Vasquez who discusses Tom Brady’s viability as a consistent point producer in Tampa Bay, the Zeke Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley, sleepers and which players to avoid like the plague in your draft.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.