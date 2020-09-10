BEVO BEAT On Second Thought Ep. 191: Is this the year the Horns break OU’s Big 12 stranglehold?; Cowboys voice Brad Sham Posted September 10th, 2020

Story highlights Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden preview the upcoming college football season on this week's On Second Thought podcast.

Will the Texas Longhorns finally unseat Oklahoma atop the Big 12 and win its first league title in 10 seasons?

Who is the most important player on this team not named Sam Ehlinger?

These questions will be answered as Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden preview the upcoming college football season on this week’s On Second Thought podcast.

Also, Dallas Cowboys radio voice Brad Sham is in to discuss Dak Prescott’s contract situation, how new coach Mike McCarthy will handle a loaded offense and owner Jerry Jones’ interest in free agent safety Earl Thomas.

