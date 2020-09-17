BEVO BEAT On Second Thought Ep. 192: Texas enters bye week, Big Ten returns; John McClain on Texans Posted September 17th, 2020

How will the Texas Longhorns come out of the bye week and next week as far as dealing with the challenges that come with maintaining their great handling of the coronavirus thus far?

Who stood out in the 59-3 season-opening win over UTEP?

Why did the Big Ten and Pac-12 change course and decide to return to the football field this fall?

Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls discuss these topics and more on this week’s On Second Thought podcast. Also, Houston Chronicle NFL writer John McClain gives his take on an early gut check for the Houston Texans, who host the surging Baltimore Ravens this weekend after dropping the opener to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

