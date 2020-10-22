BEVO BEAT Football On Second Thought Ep. 197: Sicem365’s David Smoak on Baylor, Stadium Network’s Brett McMurphy on Urban Meyer Posted October 22nd, 2020

With the controversy surrounding the Eyes of Texas dominating the headlines, the 2-2 Texas Longhorns entertain the 1-1 Baylor Bears on Saturday in a matchup of college roommates turned coaches Dave Aranda and Tom Herman.

Sicem365 host David Smoak joins On Second Thought podcast hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls to discuss a Baylor team that hasn’t played a game since Oct. 3 because of coronavirus issues.

Also, Stadium Network college football writer Brett McMurphy checks in to break down the Big Ten starting up play this weekend and whether or not coaching legend Urban Meyer will return to the sidelines in the near future.

