BEVO BEAT Football On Second Thought Ep. 198: Gut check for Texas in Stillwater, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman on his new book on the 2019 LSU title team Posted October 29th, 2020

Advertisement

As the Texas Longhorns prepare for a huge road challenge against Oklahoma State, coach Tom Herman is in dire need of a signature win as criticism starts to grow in the fan base.

On this week’s On Second Thought podcast, hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls discuss the tenuous status of the 2020 Horns and their fourth-year coach and the matchup with Mike Gundy’s sixth-ranked Cowboys.

Fox sports studio analyst and The Athletic national college football writer Bruce Feldman gives an inside look at his new book Flip The Script, a chronicling of LSU’s 2019 national championship behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and coach Ed Orgeron.

Advertisement

Also, the guys put a bow on the World Series and check the temperature level of Mike McCarthy’s coaching seat in Dallas.



News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.