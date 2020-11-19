BEVO BEAT Football On Second Thought Ep. 201: Big 12 Commish Bob Bowlsby on the CFP and COVID; USA Today’s Jori Epstein talks Cowboys Posted November 19th, 2020

Will college football make it to the finish line? The Texas-Kansas game got canceled and others are falling by the wayside as well.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby joins Cedic Golden and Krk Bohls on this week’s On Second Thought podcast and discusses how the conference has navigated the national pandemic and potential scheduling concerns for the College Football playoff.



