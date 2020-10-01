BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Why is Texas still going after 2021 recruits? Posted October 1st, 2020

In today’s Longhorn Confidential, the American-Statesman’s Mike Craven and Danny Davis discuss Max Merril’s recent commitment and why Texas is still going after 2021 recruits given the NCAA’s decision about giving its athletes an extra year of eligibility. We also an interview with Denton Ryan’s Billy Bowman to listen to.

