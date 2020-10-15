BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Is Texas in trouble when it comes to recruiting? Posted October 15th, 2020

In today’s Longhorn Confidential, Mike Craven and Danny Davis discuss the state of UT’s recruiting after the Longhorns lost out on a pledge from Albert Regis. Mike also has scouting reports for three future Longhorns.

The Dotted Line: In-person scouting reports on four Texas football commits

The Dotted Line: Choosing football, not basketball, paying off for Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau

The Dotted Line: Texas commit Jordon Thomas ‘blessed’ to be back after injury

