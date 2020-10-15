Port Arthur Memorial cornerback Jaylon Guilbeaux committed to Texas in September. (Mike Craven)

BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns

Longhorn Confidential: Is Texas in trouble when it comes to recruiting?

Posted October 15th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

In today’s Longhorn Confidential, Mike Craven and Danny Davis discuss the state of UT’s recruiting after the Longhorns lost out on a pledge from Albert Regis. Mike also has scouting reports for three future Longhorns.

The Dotted Line: In-person scouting reports on four Texas football commits

Advertisement

The Dotted Line: Choosing football, not basketball, paying off for Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau

The Dotted Line: Texas commit Jordon Thomas ‘blessed’ to be back after injury

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Longhorn Confidential: Wednesday, Oct. 14