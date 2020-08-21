Scottie Scheffler announced his presence on the PGA Tour with his fourth-place tie at the PGA Championship. (Ashley Landis/Dallas Morning News)

Texas ex Scottie Scheffler posts a historic 59 at Northern Trust

Posted August 21st, 2020

Jason Jarrett American-Statesman Staff

Add another 59 to the PGA Tour record books. Scottie Scheffler logged the iconic number at TPC Boston on Friday in the second round of the Northern Trust.

Scheffler’s round of 12-under 59 came after an opening 1-under 70. He rocketed more than 70 spots up the leaderboard, into the solo lead at 13 under.

The former Texas player’s first birdie came at the par-5 second hole. He added birdies at Nos. 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9 to turn in 30, then kept it going on the back with birdies at Nos. 10, 11, 14, 15 and 16. For the final birdie on No. 18, he faced just more than 4 feet. He drained it make history.

It’s the 12th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history. Kevin Chappell was the last player to accomplish the feat at The Greenbrier in 2019.

