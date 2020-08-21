BEVO BEAT Golf Texas ex Scottie Scheffler posts a historic 59 at Northern Trust Posted August 21st, 2020

Advertisement

Add another 59 to the PGA Tour record books. Scottie Scheffler logged the iconic number at TPC Boston on Friday in the second round of the Northern Trust.

Scheffler’s round of 12-under 59 came after an opening 1-under 70. He rocketed more than 70 spots up the leaderboard, into the solo lead at 13 under.

The former Texas player’s first birdie came at the par-5 second hole. He added birdies at Nos. 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9 to turn in 30, then kept it going on the back with birdies at Nos. 10, 11, 14, 15 and 16. For the final birdie on No. 18, he faced just more than 4 feet. He drained it make history.

Advertisement

It’s the 12th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history. Kevin Chappell was the last player to accomplish the feat at The Greenbrier in 2019.

And there it is, 59 for Scottie Scheffler. pic.twitter.com/FxvE6T8dAs — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) August 21, 2020

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.