The Dotted Line: Updating Texas' offensive wish list for the 2021 recruiting cycle Posted August 10th, 2020

Texas added two three-star offensive commitments over the past week to the 2021 recruiting class with center Michael Myslinski and wide receiver Jaden Alexis. The Longhorns’ class now consists of 17 members, ranking 13th in the nation and first in the Big 12. Eight of those pledges project to the offensive side of the ball.

The 2021 crop is headlined by a pair of highly-ranked athletes from Denton Ryan with Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. contributing on both sides of the football for the Class 5A Division I powerhouse. If those two play defense as projected, quarterback Jalen Milroe and offensive tackle Hayden Conner are the only offensive commits with a four-star or higher ranking on the 247Sports’ composite ratings. Eight of Texas’ nine highest-rated recruits in the class project to defense.

Texas’ offense is under new direction with Mike Yurcich taking over at offensive coordinator. The offensive staff hopes to close with some high-profile pledges at running back, wide receiver and along the line. The Longhorns, hoping to sign a fourth straight top-10 class, remain in great shape with a handful of prospects to finish out the cycle:

Ketron Jackson, WR, Royse City

FYI: 6-2, 186; four stars; No. 26-ranked wide receiver

Fab 55 rank: 24th

Top schools: Texas, Arkansas, TCU

Thanks to the man above🙏🏾!! pic.twitter.com/KwepFca27W — 🌴 ⁸ (@D1_tron) June 3, 2020

Texas wants three receivers and Jackson is the safest bet to join the ranks with Cain and Alexis. Jackson is a big, strong prospect with enough size to play outside receiver. He moved to Royse City from Lancaster prior to his junior year. He caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a junior at Royse City, earning first-team all-district honors.

Savion Byrd, OT, Duncanville

FYI: 6-5, 265; four stars; No. 6-ranked offensive tackle

Fab 55 rank: 11th

Top schools: Texas, SMU, LSU, Oklahoma

Texas entered the cycle with Tommy Brockermeyer as the top priority at offensive tackle, but the five-star UT legacy and his twin brother James, a four-star center, chose Alabama. That places a bigger emphasis on adding Byrd. Texas signed his former teammate, quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson, in the 2020 class, which gives the Longhorns an advantage. SMU is firmly in the mix here for the Dallas native. Landing Byrd would take some of the sting away from losing out on the Brockermeyers. Byrd played defensive tackle as a junior. He started at offensive tackle as a sophomore and that’s where his college future lies.

LJ Johnson, RB, Houston Cypress-Fairbanks

FYI: 5-10, 204; four stars; No. 4-ranked running back

Fab 55 rank: 5th

Top schools: Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma

Johnson has an impressive list of offers. He’s rushed for more than 3,000 yards in his two-year prep career and is considered a national top-50 talent as a borderline five-star prospect. The Longhorns are battling familiar opponents for Johnson; it appears to be a three-team race between Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Camar Wheaton, RB, Garland Centennial

FYI: 5-11, 190; five stars; No. 2-ranked running back

Fab 55 rank: 10th

Top schools: Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, SMU

Texas won’t secure the services of both Johnson and Wheaton, but the Longhorns do hope to get at least one of those players to pair with current running back pledge Jonathon Brooks. Wheaton is a speedster with legit track speed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He was the District 10-6A overall MVP as a junior and the district’s newcomer of the year as a sophomore. The Longhorns and Sooners are the front-runners, as well as hometown SMU.

Bryce Foster, G, Katy Taylor

FYI: 6-4, 315; four stars; No. 4-ranked guard

Fab 55 rank: 8th

Top schools: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon

Foster is a bully at the point of attack, overmatching defenders with his brute strength and ability to win leverage battles. He’s also a potential state champion in the shot put and discus. Throwers tend to do a great job as college offensive linemen, and that puts Texas firmly in play because of the Longhorns’ quality track program. Foster’s teammate, Hayden Conner, is pledged to the Longhorns, as is childhood friend Jalen Milroe.