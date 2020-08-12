Football Big 12 presidents take no action toward canceling the season during Tuesday’s meeting Posted August 11th, 2020

Big 12 presidents took no formal action during Tuesday’s meeting at the end of a hectic day where the Big Ten and Pac-12 chose to cancel fall sports because of the coronavirus, a source familiar with the discussions told the American-Statesman.

The news was first reported by SoonerScoop.

League presidents were scheduled to hear from medical personnel for approximately 90 minutes, a source told the American-Statesman. Doctors were not expected to make a recommendation, per se, but provide guidance. Presidents were then scheduled to discuss afterward.

League officials were close to releasing a 10-game schedule that was already in the works, although it’s likely to be released Wednesday. But the Big 12 could still pull the plug on the season should conditions warrant.

The Big 12 meeting capped a historic and sad day where two major conferences chose to cancel fall sports. The Big Ten announced its decision mid-afternoon and less than two hours later the Pac-12 followed.

The American-Statesman reported Monday that UT officials wanted to play this season. The school has already spent thousands on protective equipment and testing along with establishing stringent protocols.

League officials in both conferences claimed the COVID-19 statistics in their geographic footprint as being a primary reason for the cancelation. School presidents were also considering health data that showed the virus’ effects on the heart.

Still, the ACC and SEC both planned on moving forward, and it was widely expected that the Big 12 was a swing vote. If the Big 12 chose to keep playing, the ACC and SEC would move forward. If not, college football would likely be canceled all together.

The ACC has already released a new 11-game schedule, and the SEC has unveiled the nine opponents each team will play as part of each team’s 10-game schedule.

