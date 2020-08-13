The Dotted Line

Texas head coach Tom Herman holds up the "Hook 'Em Horns" sign as he arrives to Milan Puskar Stadium before an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Morgantown, W. Va. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

Football

The Dotted Line: Commitment Q&A with three-star wide receiver Jaden Alexis

Posted August 13th, 2020

Mike Craven Hookem.com staff

Texas’ 2021 recruiting class grew to 17 members last weekend when three-star wide receiver Jaden Alexis pledged to the Longhorns. The 5-11, 185-pound speedster from Pompano Beach, Fla. is the second wide receiver to join Texas’ 2021 recruiting class, pairing with Casey Cain. Texas’ class ranks 13th in the nation and first in the Big 12. Alexis is the 59th-ranked wide receiver in the cycle, according to 247Sports composite. He chose the Longhorns over 35 other offers, including Alabama and Florida State.

At what age did you fall in love with football?

I fell in love with football at an early age playing football with my dad in the backyard. He was a football player and I wanted to be like him. His influence on my love of the game was important.

What made Texas your choice?

Texas stood out because of the staff. I believe in my position coach and the direction of the offense under an up-and-coming coordinator. Coach (Tom) Herman is in control of the program and knows where he wants it going. I’m confident in the direction of the program.

What is the hardest part of the recruiting process?

Negative recruiting. Other schools like to dog the programs you’re looking at. I’d tell young recruits to focus on the schools you like and don’t worry about the outside noise.

What excites you most about college? 

The atmosphere. I can’t wait to play in a packed stadium at a high level against big-time competition. I’ve been waiting my whole life to be on that type of stage. I also can’t wait to take that next step in my life as a student. I want to major in business and build connections that will help me for the rest of my life. Austin is a great city and the University of Texas provides me an opportunity to achieve my goals as a football player and young adult.

What word would you use to describe Tom Herman?

Passionate.

Where do you see yourself playing at Texas?

I see myself as a versatile guy who can play outside or inside receiver. I’ll probably play more outside receiver.

What artist would you most like to see live?

Travis Scott.

Favorite movie?

“300”.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Odell Beckham Jr.

Favorite sport to watch other than football?

Track. I run the 100- and 200-meters.

PLAYERPOS.HIGH SCHOOLSTARSCOMMITMENT DATE
Jalen MilroeQBKaty Tomkins4July 21 (2019)
Hayden ConnerOTKaty Taylor4July 23 (2019)
Juan DavisWR/TEEverman3July 26 (2019)
Billy BowmanATHDenton Ryan4July 31 (2019)
Derrick Harris Jr.DENew Caney4Aug. 3 (2019)
Ja'Tavion SandersATHDenton Ryan5Sept. 8 (2019)
Jordon ThomasDEPort Arthur Memorial4May 2
Morice BlackwellOLBArlington Martin4May 10
Jonathon BrooksRBHallettsville3May 15
Casey CainWRWarren Easton (La.)3May 15
Isaac PearsonPProKick AustrailiaNRMay 29
Ishmael IbraheemCBDallas Kimball4June 15
JD CoffeySKennedale4June 15
Jamier JohnsonCBJohn Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)4July 3
Gunnar HelmTECherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.)3July 27
Michael MyslinskiCBishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.)3Aug. 6
Jaden AlexisWRMonarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.)3Aug. 8

