Football Commitment 101: Texas adds local quarterback Charles Wright to 2021 recruiting class Posted August 22nd, 2020

Advertisement

Texas’ 2021 recruiting class grew to 17 members Saturday night when three-star quarterback Charles Wright of Austin High pledged to the Longhorns. He becomes Texas’ lone 2021 quarterback commitment of the cycle, replacing four-star Jalen Milroe who recently flipped to Alabama. Texas’ recruiting class ranks 14th in the nation and first in the Big 12.

“It’s been a life-long dream of mine to be a Longhorn and I’m extremely excited to start this new chapter in my life,” Wright said on Twitter. “Longhorn nation, I can’t wait to get to work.”

Wright was a one-time Iowa State commit. His life-long love of Longhorn football made the decision easy for the three-star quarterback once a spot opened in Texas’ 2021 cycle following the departure of Milroe. The 6-1, 194-pound Wright held seven other offers. He’s the 39th-ranked pro-style quarterback in his class.

Advertisement

Skill set: Wright is an accurate quarterback with a strong arm. He’s thrown for over 2,500 yards in each of the past two seasons. He’s passed for 53 touchdowns in that span. Wright arrived on the varsity scene as a freshman, playing sparingly on the way to a season with 36 passing attempts. He threw for 408 yards and four touchdown passes back in 2017 before taking over the starting role full-time as a sophomore for the Maroons. Wright was a first-team all-district selection as a junior.

Immediate impact: Texas won’t need Wright to win the job as a true freshman. Sam Ehlinger is likely headed to the NFL Draft after the 2020 season even though the seniors appear poised for another year of eligibility no matter how the fall season pans out for the Big 12. Behind Ehlinger lies a three-headed monster of a quarterback room which features young guns Card and Jackson, alongside veteran reserve Casey Thompson. Expect Wright to redshirt and work behind the scenes as a scout team quarterback for his first year or two on campus.

Fitting into the program: Wright won’t win many foot races, but that seems to be okay under new offensive coordinator Mike Yucich. The two commitments at quarterback under Yurcich, which are Wright and 2022 five-star Quinn Ewers, are both pro-style quarterbacks who rely more on their arm than their legs, which is a stark contrast to the previous staff’s preference of dual-threat quarterbacks like Hudson Card, Ja’Quinden Jackson and Milroe.

Recruiting at the position: Texas is likely finished at quarterback in the 2021 class with two players signed from the 2020 cycle plus Ewers in 2022. Wright is an excellent bridge commitment between those two classes. Finessing the recruitment process for a quarterback is a tricky proposition for programs considering only one normally plays. The lack of rotation causes a log jam at the position, which usually leads to transfers. Signing one quarterback was always the goal in the 2021 cycle, and the Longhorns did a great job scrambling for the local star after losing Milroe to Alabama and adding the nation’s top quarterback prospect in 2022.