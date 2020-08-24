Football The Dotted Line: ‘Texas football is all I know’ — new pledge Charles Wright discusses his life-long love of UT Posted August 24th, 2020

Advertisement

Austin High quarterback Charles Wright took the first step toward fulfilling a life-long dream of playing football for Texas over the weekend when the three-star flipped his commitment from Iowa State. He became the 17th pledge in Texas’ 2021 recruiting class that ranks 14th in the nation and second in the Big 12.

Wright’s decision to flip to Texas was an easy one.

“It happened almost instantaneously,” Wright said. “Iowa State is a great program and I look at some of those coaches like father figures, but both sides knew where my heart was and I had to do what was best for myself.”

Wright played sparingly on varsity as a freshman. He took over the starting job as a sophomore, throwing for 2,862 yards and 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He added 177 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He was a District 25-6A first-team all-district selection as a junior after throwing for 2,510 yards and 27 touchdowns. The 6-1, 194-pounder is the 39th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

“I want my reputation to be as a player who leaves it all on the field,” Wright said. “I take pride in my accuracy and ability to throw deep balls. I’m a player who elevates the people around me. I do want to keep improving my mobility as a runner.”

Wright is a native Austinite with ties to UT. He’s grown up around the program. His first memory of Longhorns football is as a young boy when the Texas won the 2005 national championship. His parents attended the game, and he spent a lot of time watching the replay.

“I’ve attended most of the games since I was 11,” Wright said. “I was at the 2010 BCS national championship game. Texas football is all I know. I’m basically on campus every day. I workout downtown. It’s in my blood.”

Wright’s addition to the class also helps tip the hand of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. The previous staff valued dual-threat quarterbacks. A quick look back at the quarterbacks Texas has signed in the first four cycles under Tom Herman reveals a trend of dual-threats including Sam Ehlinger, Casey Thompson, Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson. Jalen Milroe, who flipped to Alabama two weeks ago, was the top dual-threat quarterback prospect in the state and chose the Longhorns back when Tim Beck was the offensive coordinator.

The Longhorns have now recently added two quarterback to the commitment ranks with Wright and 2022 five-star Quinn Ewers. Both are pro-style quarterbacks. Those additions appear to signal a philosophy change at the position. Wright believes the new offense fits his style.

“It’ll be an explosive offense that allows its playmakers to get the ball. It’ll require a smart quarterback because it’ll lean on run-pass options,” Wright said. “I think it’ll be an attainable system for a young quarterback because it isn’t overly complex, which is purposeful.”

Wright is excited about continuing his career in burnt orange, but he isn’t satisfied with simply being part of the team. He is graduating early and plans to enroll at Texas in January.

“My dream isn’t to just attend Texas, but to play and make an impact,” he said. “That first semester is important to learn the playbook and win over my teammates. The quarterback needs to be among the hardest workers on the team. I’ll do whatever is needed for me to become a leader for our program.”