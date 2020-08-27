Football The Dotted Line: Texas commit Quinn Ewers, five-star corner Denver Harris headline The Next 25 Posted August 27th, 2020

The 2022 recruiting cycle is loaded with talent in the state of Texas. Five-star prospects Quinn Ewers and Denver Harris headline our updated Next 25, a ranking of the state’s best 25 prospects for 2022. The 2021 class is ranked in the latest Fabulous 55.

Ewers, a quarterback from Southlake Carroll, kick-started Texas’ 2022 class when he became its second pledge. Harris, a cornerback from Galena Park North Shore, is also high on the Longhorns.

There are five five-stars in Texas for the 2022 cycle. Del Valle wide receiver Caleb Burton, Arlington Bowie guard Devon Cambell and Katy defensive end Malick Sylla are also considered composite five-star prospects, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Those five players are the top five-ranked prospects on the Next 25. Texas feels good about its position with Burton and Cambell. Sylla favors Texas A&M and Oklahoma at this point.

Ewers is Texas’ lone commitment so far from the Next 25. LSU and Oklahoma lead the list with two each. LSU holds a pair of pledges from four-star safeties Bryan Allen Jr. and Bryce Anderson. Oklahoma’s commits are inside linebacker Kobie McKinzie and wide receiver Jordan Hudson. Hudson is one of three new faces on the Next 25, which was originally released in June. The other two are offensive lineman Kelvin Banks and athlete Brenen Thompson.

The talent in the 2022 cycle is equally spread out between offense and defense with 12 prospects on each side of the ball making the Next 25 and one athlete (Thompson) with the ability to play on either side. Wide receiver and cornerback lead the list with four prospects appearing.