Football The Dotted Line: Oklahoma overtakes Texas for lead in Big 12 recruiting race Posted September 1st, 2020

After a busy August, Oklahoma jumped Texas into first place in the Big 12 recruiting rankings for the class of 2021. The Longhorns claimed the previous four Big 12 recruiting titles. Baylor remains in third place in what will be Dave Aranda’s first full recruiting cycle, while Kansas and Kansas State rank ahead of some programs that should be faring better.

How conference teams rank heading into the season:

Oklahoma (14th nationally)

No. of commits: 14

Fab 55 pledges: 4 — DE Clayton Smith (6th), WR Cody Jackson (7th), CB Latrell McCutchin (21st), OL Cullen Montgomery (50th)

Top commitments: QB Caleb Williams, WR Mario Williams, DE Smith

The Sooners added Williams, a five-star dual-threat quarterback and the nation’s fourth-ranked recruit on the 247Sports composite ratings. Oklahoma also added four-star defensive end Kelvin Gillam, a national top-100 recruit. Six different states and Washington D.C. are represented among the current commitments. The class is poised to shoot into the top 10 with the Sooners leading for Fabulous 55 members Camar Wheaton, Bryce Foster and Savion Byrd.

Texas (15th)

No. of commits: 17

Fab 55 pledges: 8 — ATH Ja’Tavion Sanders (3rd), ATH Billy Bowman Jr. (4th), CB Ishmael Ibraheem (22nd), DE Jordon Thomas (27th), S JD Coffey (32nd), DE Derrick Harris Jr. (35th), OL Hayden Conner (38th), OLB Morice Blackwell (46th)

Top commitments: ATH Sanders, ATH Bowman, CB Ibraheem

Texas’ recruiting headlines in August were highlighted by moves at the quarterback position. The Longhorns lost Jalen Milroe to Alabama, but added local three-star Charles Wright as a replacement for the 2021 cycle. The big news came for 2022 when five-star Quinn Ewers, the best quarterback in his class, chose Texas. Unless the Longhorns can flip a few players or gain ground with several of the top remaining uncommitted prospects, they’re poised to finish outside the national top 10 for the first time since 2017.

Baylor (27th)

No. of commits: 19

Fab 55 pledges: 4 — QB Kyron Drones (36th), RB Jordan Jenkins (41st), S Cisco Catson (43rd), DT Byron Murphy II (49th)

Top commitments: QB Drones, RB Jenkins, S Catson

The Bears added a pair of players on Aug. 8 when three-star safety Devin Lemear and three-star offensive tackle Ryan Lengyel picked Baylor over the Longhorns and a host of other offers. Lemear is a Manor product, while Lengyel hails from Dallas Jesuit. The duo helped Baylor inch into the national top 30, which is an improvement from the 2020 class that ranked 50th thanks to former head coach Matt Rhule focusing more on his future job than his recruiting class.

Kansas (42nd)

No. of commits: 21

Fab 55 pledges: None



Top commitments: WR Keon Coleman, RB Devin Neal, CB Kameron Grays

Kansas has added seven commitments since our update at the end of July. The Jayhawks jumped from eighth to fourth in the process. Grays and defensive end D’Marion Alexander were the two highest-rated prospects to join the class in August. Neal was a solid in-state win for Kansas over Kansas State. The 2020 class was ranked last in the Big 12.

Kansas State (44th)

No. of commits: 17

Fab 55 pledges: None

Top commitments: QB Jake Rubley, ATH Davonte Pritchard, ATH Jayden Williams

Kansas State also has added seven commitments from our last update, tied with Kansas for the most in the conference. Four-star quarterback Jake Rubley from Colorado continues to headline the class. The 6-3, 205-pounder threw for nearly 2,000 yards in his past two seasons. The 2020 class finished 51st.

West Virginia (45th)

No. of commits: 14

Fab 55 pledges: None

Top commitments: OT Wyatt Milum, WR Kaden Prather, RB Jaylen Anderson

It was a quiet month for West Virginia; the Mountaineers have added two pledges over the last five weeks. The Mountaineers are never going to compete in recruiting with the likes of Oklahoma and Texas, but head coach Neal Brown is doing an excellent job within the state of West Virginia and by attacking the Ohio recruiting trail. We all know about the talent produced by Texas, California and Florida, but Ohio is a real hotbed of talent, too. Brown wants West Virginia to be a destination for those Ohio players that may not get a real look from Ohio State.

Oklahoma State (50th)

No. of commits: 14

Fab 55 pledges: 1 — WR Bryson Green (54th)

Top commitments: WR Green, WR Blaine Green, DT Adam Kelley

Oklahoma State managed two new commitments in August. The class is still headlined by Kelley and the Green twins, wide receivers from Allen High School in Dallas. Thirteen of Oklahoma State’s 14 commitments play high school football in Oklahoma or Texas. Tight end Austin Jarrard, who joined the class on Aug. 4, is a JUCO from California.

Iowa State (57th)

No. of commits: 17

Fab 55 pledges: None

Top commitments: WR Robert Army, OT Jim Bonifas, DT Howard Brown

No changes for a program that didn’t add a commitment in August. The Cyclones did lose a pledge when Austin quarterback Charles Wright flipped to Texas.

Texas Tech (76th)

No. of commits: 9

Fab 55 pledges: 1 — QB Behren Morton (34th)

Top commitments: QB Morton, WR Jerand Bradley, DE E’maurion Banks

Texas Tech’s slow recruiting cycle continued in August with the Red Raiders only adding JUCO inside linebacker DeShawn Page. Texas Tech is recruiting poorly compared to previous cycles. The 2020 group finished 48th in the nation and seventh in the Big 12. In 2019, Tech’s class ranked 62nd. Morton is the gem of the class. The four-star from Eastland High in West Texas was the District 3-3A Division I offensive MVP as a sophomore and junior. The 6-2, 185-pound athlete is the eighth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country and a national top-250 prospect. He has accounted for 47 touchdowns over the past two years. The Red Raiders hope Banks can become a star along the defensive line.

TCU (97th)

No. of commits: 6

Fab 55 pledges: 1 — DE Landyn Watson (29th)

Top commitments: DE Watson, QB Alexander Honig, DE Chris Murray

TCU held six commitments when we last ranked the Big 12 classes in late July. The Horned Frogs still hold six pledges.