Football The Dotted Line: Running back LJ Johnson includes Texas in top four; Landon Hullaby update Posted September 2nd, 2020

Texas wants a second running back for the 2021 recruiting class. The leading candidate is four-star Houston Cypress-Fairbanks product LJ Johnson, who recently listed the Longhorns among his top four schools alongside Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma. The 5-10, 204-pound playmaker holds 40 offers. He’s ranked fifth on the 2021 Fabulous 55.

The Longhorns already hold a commitment from one running back in the 2021 cycle. Three-star Jonathon Brooks of Hallettsville chose Texas in May. He’s the only UT commit to have started his season last week. Brooks, who plays at a Class 3A high school, scored three rushing touchdowns and returned a fumble for a score in his season opener.

Beyond Blessed… Final 4! pic.twitter.com/Z8YyU0TiNy — LJ Johnson Jr (@LJ_Johnson_Jr) September 2, 2020

Johnson would complete another fantastic cycle for running backs coach Stan Drayton, who was responsible for Texas signing four-star Keaontay Ingram in 2018 and five-star Bijan Robinson in 2020. Johnson would be another major get. He’s the top-ranked back on the Fabulous 55. He’s the fourth-ranked running back in the nation and the 42nd-ranked overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Johnson released a top four, but his recruitment is likely a two-team race between Texas and Texas A&M. He emerged on the recruiting scene as a sophomore when he rushed for 1,139 yards and 20 touchdowns on 164 carries, earning District 17-6A newcomer of the year honors. He was the district’s overall MVP as a junior after tallying 1,951 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

Texas’ 2021 class currently has 17 players. It ranks 15th in the nation and second in the Big 12.

Landon Hullaby still hearing from Texas

The 2022 class became a real priority for schools across the country on Sept. 1. That was the date that coaches could begin contacting incoming high school juniors. Three-star defensive back Landon Hullaby was among those in the 2022 class that was inundated by phone calls and text messages from prospective college suitors. His older brother, Jaden, signed with Texas as an athlete in 2020.

“I still talk to Texas a lot,” Landon said. “My brother is loving it down there so far. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the new defensive staff. I think the changes are going to be exciting. I like the mindset of the new coaches.”

The 6-foot, 185-pounder can play cornerback or safety. He holds 24 offers, including one from the Longhorns, but it is Oregon and Auburn sticking out for the three-star.

“I have good communication with the coaches of those schools, and they’re both very good programs,” Landon said. “Right now, I’m just hoping to build a bond with the staff, and talk to the players. If visits don’t open back up, I’ll take some visits to campus on my own with my family.”