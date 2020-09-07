Football
The Dotted Line: Predicting the destinations of the Fabulous 55’s top uncommitted prospects
Posted September 7th, 2020
The 2021 class is settling into commitments at a record clip. Only six of the top 30 players on our Fabulous 55 remain uncommitted with Class 5A and Class 6A teams still awaiting their first games. These prospects haven’t been allowed to take official visits or receive visits from head coaches to their respective high schools, but the decisions must be made or a prospect risks losing his spot in a class.
How we see those six remaining prospects deciding:
LJ Johnson, RB, Houston Cypress-Fairbanks
FYI: 5-10, 204; four stars; No. 4-ranked running back
Fab 55 rank: 5th
Prediction: Texas
Johnson is the state’s top-rated back on our recently updated Fab 55. He arrived on the varsity scene as a sophomore, earning District 17-6A offensive newcomer of the year honors in 2018 after rushing for 1,139 yards and 20 touchdowns. He backed that up with 1,951 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior, earning district MVP honors and Texas AP Class 6A second-team all-state honors.
Texas is the leader. The Longhorns prioritized him before COVID-19 travel restrictions kicked in, hosting him for junior day in February alongside the state’s top targets. Texas already holds a pledge from three-star back Jonathon Brooks. Camar Wheaton, the state’s other top-rated back, recently eliminated the Longhorns from contention; Oklahoma is favored to get him.
Bryce Foster, G, Katy Taylor
FYI: 6-4, 315; four stars; No. 4-ranked guard
Fab 55 rank: 8th
Prediction: Oklahoma
Foster is a bully at the point of attack, overwhelming defenders with his brute strength and ability to win leverage battles. He’s also a potential state champion in the shot put and discus. Throwers tend to do a great job as college offensive linemen. Oklahoma is the leader for Foster despite his Taylor linemate Hayden Conner’s commitment to Texas.
Camar Wheaton, RB, Garland Lakeview Centennial
FYI: 5-11, 190; five stars; No. 2-ranked running back
Fab 55 rank: 10th
Prediction: Oklahoma
Wheaton is a speedster with legit track speed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He was the District 10-6A overall MVP as a junior and the district’s newcomer of the year as a sophomore. National recruiting sites consider him the best back in Texas and the second best running back prospect in the entire nation. He dominates lower-caliber competition in district play. It’ll be a big step up for him once he’s on a college campus, but the tools are there for him to be a dynamic playmaker in a spread offense.
Savion Byrd, OT, Duncanville
FYI: 6-5, 265; four stars; No. 6-ranked offensive tackle
Fab 55 rank: 11th
Prediction: Oklahoma
Byrd was among Texas’ top targets along the offensive line after signing his teammate, quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson, in 2020. The Longhorns entered the cycle with Tommy Brockermeyer as the top priority at tackle, but the five-star UT legacy and his twin brother James, a four-star center, chose Alabama. Byrd is trending toward Oklahoma, meaning Texas is on the outside looking in for another priority target on the line. Byrd is an athletic tackle prospect who actually spent his junior year at defensive tackle for a program that reached the Class 6A Division I state championship game for the second straight year.
Shemar Turner, DE, DeSoto
FYI: 6-4, 282; four stars; No. 10-ranked strong-side defensive end
Fab 55 rank: 15th
Prediction: Texas
Turner is a big-bodied end with a chance to move inside to three-technique in a traditional four-man defensive front. He’s also an ideal candidate to play end in an odd-man front. Turner’s scheme preference likely determines his college destination. Texas is battling SEC powers like Alabama, Georgia and LSU. He’s recorded 124 tackles, including 12 sacks, in the past two seasons. He plays against some of the best competition in the state at DeSoto, which competes in the Dallas area at Class 6A. Turner would fit in quite well next to 2020 UT signees Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins.
Andrew Mukuba, S, Austin LBJ
FYI: 6-0, 185; four stars; No. 12-ranked safety
Fab 55 rank: 30th
Prediction: Texas
The Longhorns are among the top schools for Mukuba, a local prospect with an impressive offer list. He was one of five players to debut on our updated Fab 55. Mukuba was a two-way starter as a junior, earning first-team all-district honors on offense and second-team honors on defense. But safety is his long-term position. Texas is battling it out with Clemson and Oklahoma. Its sights are set firmly on Mukuba with Manor safety Devin Lemear having picked Baylor on Saturday. The trio of Bowman, JD Coffey and Mukuba would form the best safety class in America.
RANK (PREV.) PLAYER POS. HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE
1. (1) Donovan Jackson OL Bellaire Episcopal (TAPPS) Ohio State
2. (2) Tommy Brockermeyer OL Fort Worth All Saints (TAPPS) Alabama
3. (3) Ja'Tavion Sanders ATH Denton Ryan (5A) Texas
4. (6) Billy Bowman Jr. ATH Denton Ryan (5A) Texas
5. (12) LJ Johnson RB Cy-Fair (6A) Uncommitted
6. (23) Clayton Smith OLB Texas High (6A) Oklahoma
7. (13) Cody Jackson WR Richmond Foster (5A) Oklahoma
8. (5) Bryce Foster OL Katy Taylor Uncommitted
9. (4) Landon Jackson DE Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3A) LSU
10. (15) Camar Wheaton RB Garland Lakeview Centennial Uncommitted
11. (7) Savion Byrd OL Duncanville (6A) Uncommitted
12. (10) Jalen Milroe QB Katy Tompkins (6A) Alabama
13. (17) JoJo Earle WR Aledo (5A) LSU
14. (11) Marcus Burris DT Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3A) Texas A&M
15. (38) Shemar Turner DE DeSoto (6A) Uncommitted
16. (21) Demetrius Davis QB Galena Park North Shore (6A) Auburn
17. (9) Shadrach Banks WR Galena Park North Shore (6A) Texas A&M
18. (8) Preston Stone QB Parish Episcopal (TAPPS) SMU
19. (14) Quay Davis WR Dallas Skyline (6A) USC
20. (NR) Garrett Nussmeier QB Flower Mound Marcus (6A) LSU
21. (16) Latrell McCutchin CB Austin LBJ (4A) Oklahoma
22. (18) Ishmael Ibraheem CB Dallas Kimball (5A) Texas
23. (20) Reuben Fatheree II OL Richmond Foster (5A) Texas A&M
24. (28) Ketron Jackson WR Royse City (5A) Arkansas
25. (22) Sawyer Robertson QB Lubbock Coronado (5A) Mississippi State
26. (24) Theodore Knox WR The Woodlands (6A) Mississippi State
27. (25) Jordon Thomas DE Port Arthur Memorial (5A) Texas
28. (30) Eli Stowers QB Denton Guyer (6A) Texas A&M
29. (29) Landyn Watson DE Hutto (5A) TCU
30. (NR) Andrew Mukuba S Austin LBJ (4A) Uncommitted
31. (21) Dametrious Crownover TE Grandview (3A) Uncommitted
32. (32) JD Coffey S Kennedale (4A) Texas
33. (NR) Kaidon Salter QB Cedar Hill (6A) Tennessee
34. (35) Behren Morton QB Eastland (3A) Texas Tech
35. (26) Derrick Harris Jr. DE New Caney (5A) Texas
36. (44) Kyron Drones QB Alvin Shadow Creek (5A) Baylor
37. (27) Kendrick Blackshire ILB Duncanville (6A) Alabama
38. (31) Hayden Conner OL Katy Taylor (6A) Texas
39. (36) Hunter Washington CB Katy (6A) Florida State
40. (NR) Elijah Arroyo TE Frisco Independence (5A) Miami
41. (51) Jordan Jenkins RB Lindale (5A) Baylor
42. (39) Jaeden Roberts OL Galena Park North Shore (6A) Auburn
43. (41) Cisco Catson S Weatherford (6A) Baylor
44. (47) Terrence Cooks OLB Alvin Shadow Creek (5A) Uncommitted
45. (40) James Brockermeyer OL Fort Worth All Saints (TAPPS) Alabama
46. (NR) Morice Blackwell OLB Arlington Bowie (6A) Texas
47. (46) Deuce Harmon CB Denton Guyer (6A) Texas A&M
48. (52) David Abiara DE Mansfield Legacy (5A) Notre Dame
49. (55) Byron Murphy II DT DeSoto (6A) Baylor
50. (34) Cullen Montgomery OL Bellaire Episcopal (TAPPS) Oklahoma
51. (33) Brandon Campbell RB Lamar Consolidated (5A) USC
52. (37) KJ Liggins WR Denton Guyer Uncommitted
53. (49) Cam'ron Valdez RB Rockdale (4A) Uncommitted
54. (42) Bryson Green WR Allen (6A) Oklahoma State
55. (50) Matthew Wykoff OL Magnolia (5A) Texas A&M
