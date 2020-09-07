Football The Dotted Line: Predicting the destinations of the Fabulous 55’s top uncommitted prospects Posted September 7th, 2020

Advertisement

The 2021 class is settling into commitments at a record clip. Only six of the top 30 players on our Fabulous 55 remain uncommitted with Class 5A and Class 6A teams still awaiting their first games. These prospects haven’t been allowed to take official visits or receive visits from head coaches to their respective high schools, but the decisions must be made or a prospect risks losing his spot in a class.

How we see those six remaining prospects deciding:

LJ Johnson, RB, Houston Cypress-Fairbanks

FYI: 5-10, 204; four stars; No. 4-ranked running back

Advertisement

Fab 55 rank: 5th



Prediction: Texas

Johnson is the state’s top-rated back on our recently updated Fab 55. He arrived on the varsity scene as a sophomore, earning District 17-6A offensive newcomer of the year honors in 2018 after rushing for 1,139 yards and 20 touchdowns. He backed that up with 1,951 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior, earning district MVP honors and Texas AP Class 6A second-team all-state honors.

Texas is the leader. The Longhorns prioritized him before COVID-19 travel restrictions kicked in, hosting him for junior day in February alongside the state’s top targets. Texas already holds a pledge from three-star back Jonathon Brooks. Camar Wheaton, the state’s other top-rated back, recently eliminated the Longhorns from contention; Oklahoma is favored to get him.

Bryce Foster, G, Katy Taylor

FYI: 6-4, 315; four stars; No. 4-ranked guard

Fab 55 rank: 8th



Prediction: Oklahoma

Foster is a bully at the point of attack, overwhelming defenders with his brute strength and ability to win leverage battles. He’s also a potential state champion in the shot put and discus. Throwers tend to do a great job as college offensive linemen. Oklahoma is the leader for Foster despite his Taylor linemate Hayden Conner’s commitment to Texas.

Camar Wheaton, RB, Garland Lakeview Centennial

FYI: 5-11, 190; five stars; No. 2-ranked running back

Fab 55 rank: 10th

Prediction: Oklahoma

Wheaton is a speedster with legit track speed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He was the District 10-6A overall MVP as a junior and the district’s newcomer of the year as a sophomore. National recruiting sites consider him the best back in Texas and the second best running back prospect in the entire nation. He dominates lower-caliber competition in district play. It’ll be a big step up for him once he’s on a college campus, but the tools are there for him to be a dynamic playmaker in a spread offense.

Savion Byrd, OT, Duncanville

FYI: 6-5, 265; four stars; No. 6-ranked offensive tackle

Fab 55 rank: 11th



Prediction: Oklahoma

Byrd was among Texas’ top targets along the offensive line after signing his teammate, quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson, in 2020. The Longhorns entered the cycle with Tommy Brockermeyer as the top priority at tackle, but the five-star UT legacy and his twin brother James, a four-star center, chose Alabama. Byrd is trending toward Oklahoma, meaning Texas is on the outside looking in for another priority target on the line. Byrd is an athletic tackle prospect who actually spent his junior year at defensive tackle for a program that reached the Class 6A Division I state championship game for the second straight year.

Shemar Turner, DE, DeSoto

FYI: 6-4, 282; four stars; No. 10-ranked strong-side defensive end

Fab 55 rank: 15th



Prediction: Texas

Turner is a big-bodied end with a chance to move inside to three-technique in a traditional four-man defensive front. He’s also an ideal candidate to play end in an odd-man front. Turner’s scheme preference likely determines his college destination. Texas is battling SEC powers like Alabama, Georgia and LSU. He’s recorded 124 tackles, including 12 sacks, in the past two seasons. He plays against some of the best competition in the state at DeSoto, which competes in the Dallas area at Class 6A. Turner would fit in quite well next to 2020 UT signees Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins.

Andrew Mukuba, S, Austin LBJ

FYI: 6-0, 185; four stars; No. 12-ranked safety

Fab 55 rank: 30th



Prediction: Texas

The Longhorns are among the top schools for Mukuba, a local prospect with an impressive offer list. He was one of five players to debut on our updated Fab 55. Mukuba was a two-way starter as a junior, earning first-team all-district honors on offense and second-team honors on defense. But safety is his long-term position. Texas is battling it out with Clemson and Oklahoma. Its sights are set firmly on Mukuba with Manor safety Devin Lemear having picked Baylor on Saturday. The trio of Bowman, JD Coffey and Mukuba would form the best safety class in America.