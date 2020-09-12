Football Four to follow: Texas, UTEP players worth watching in Saturday’s game Posted September 12th, 2020

Advertisement

Texas opens its season Saturday night (7, Longhorn Network) at home against UTEP (1-0).

Four players worth watching:

Advertisement

Tarik Black, Texas wide receiver



The graduate transfer wide receiver from Michigan is replacing Collin Johnson as the starting “X” receiver. The 6-3, 217-pound outside receiver has been a “welcomed addition” to the Longhorns, head coach Tom Herman said. Black had 40 career catches with the Wolverines; on the Longhorns, that trails only running back Keaontay Ingram’s 56 and fellow grad transfer receiver Brenden Schooler’s 43. Black and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown both are wearing No. 0 this season — the first Longhorns to wear that jersey.

Gavin Hardison, UTEP quarterback



After transferring in from the New Mexico Military Institute and making two relief appearances in 2019, the Miners’ new starting quarterback completed nearly 61% of his passes for 212 yards and a touchdown in the 24-14 win over Stephen F. Austin. Three years ago he threw for 5,347 yards and 59 touchdowns in his senior season in New Mexico.

D’Shawn Jamison, Texas cornerback



A member of the Big 12’s preseason team, the cornerback led Texas last year with three interceptions. One of those picks was an acrobatic one-handed snag at West Virginia. Even if UTEP doesn’t throw at him, Jamison still could be a factor on special teams. Only five players in UT history have scored on both a kickoff and punt return, and Jamison is one of them. He also returned a blocked extra point for a score.

Duron Lowe, UTEP cornerback



A returning starter, Lowe opened the season with three tackles and an interception last week against SFA. Like Jamison, the Miners cornerback is also a threat on special teams. He earned an honorable mention on the all-Conference USA team in 2019 as a kick returner. He had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last year against North Texas; it was one of six 100-yard kick returns in UTEP history.