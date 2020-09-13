Football Texas 59, UTEP 3: The expanded boxscore Posted September 12th, 2020

How it all happened Saturday night:

First quarter

Texas 21, UTEP 0. It took all of one play for the Longhorns to answer lots of questions — about their new receivers, about Sam Ehlinger and about the offense’s ability to make big plays. Joshua Moore’s 78-yard touchdown pass was UT’s longest since 2016. It was one of two scoring passes from Ehlinger in the quarter. Roschon Johnson got the start at running back, but all three UT backs rotated in.

Texas: Joshua Moore 78-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger (Cameron Dicker kick, 14:41)

Texas: Cade Brewer 20-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 9:32)

Texas: Roschon Johnson 1-yard run (Dicker kick, 4:57)

Second quarter

Halftime — Texas 45, UTEP 3. The Longhorns brought in two graduate transfer wide receivers this year, Michigan’s Tarik Black and Arizona’s Brenden Schooler. Both found the end zone in their first games. Cameron Dicker, who had missed right earlier on a 43-yard field goal try, knocked his first one of the season from 32. The Miners got their only points of the game on a long field goal, but the Horns punctuated the half with Ehlinger’s fifth touchdown of the night to the Longhorns’ walk-on private schooler from Brownsville, sophomore receiver Kai Money. Ehlinger, in just two quarters, posted career highs for yards and touchdowns.

Texas: Brenden Schooler 40-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 14:10)

Texas: Tarik Black 5-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 12:15)

Texas: Dicker 32-yard field goal (6:16)

UTEP: Gavin Baechle 47-yard field goal (1:39)

Texas: Kai Money 6-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, :06)

Third quarter

Texas 52, UTEP 3. Ehlinger played one series, then gave way to Casey Thompson, who found Brennan Eagles for the junior receiver’s lone catch of the night — a nice grab in the end zone over a Miners defender. In all, 10 different Longhorns caught a pass in the game. Two Horns cornerbacks were shaken up, first Josh Thompson and then Jalen Green.

Texas: Brennan Eagles 35-yard pass from Casey Thompson (Dicker kick, 2:11)

Fourth quarter

Final — Texas 59, UTEP 3. The 59 points are the most Texas has scored in the Tom Herman era, and the Longhorns’ final numbers popped — 689 total yards, 28 first downs and an average of 9.3 yards per play. Hudson Card, the freshman quarterback from Lake Travis, played the final nine minutes and another freshman, defensive tackle Alfred Collins, had a sack. Texas was able to play play its backups for most of the fourth.

Texas: Marcus Washington 17-yard pass from Thompson (Dickerson kick, 13:00)

Team statistics

First downs: Texas 28, UTEP 14

Rushes-yards: Texas 33-208, UTEP 33-43

Passing yards: Texas 481, UTEP 190

Comp-Att-Int: Texas 29-41-0, UTEP 19-39-1

Return Yards: Texas 110, UTEP 12

Punts-Avg.: Texas 40.5, UTEP 36.4

Fumbles-Lost: UTEP 0-0, Texas 1-0

Penalties-Yards: UTEP 7-30, Texas 6-130

Time of Possession: UTEP 34:17, Texas 25:43

Individual statistics



PASSING: Texas — Ehlinger 25-33-426, 5/0; Thompson 4-7-55, 2/0; Card 0-1-0. UTEP — Hardison 12-27-141, 0/1; Brownholtz 7-10-49, 0/0

RUSHING: Texas — Ingram 9-44, Epps 1-40, Johnson 8-38-1, Robinson 5-38, Whittington 1-15, Ehlinger 3-12, Thompson 1-9, Card 2-8, Smith 2-5; UTEP — Hankins 11-34, Flores 4-28, Van Hook 1-3, Fields 4-0, Eldridge 5-0, Hardison 1-(-2), Awatt 5-(-4), Brownholtz 2-(-16)

RECEIVING: Texas — Moore 6-127-1, Black 5-80-1, Mone 4-26-1, Brewer 3-40-1, Schooler 2-65-1, Whittington 2-45, Washington 2-43-1, Liebrock 2-11, Robinson 2-9, Eagles 1-35; UTEP — Garrett 4-58, Cowing 4-49, Dawn 3-34, Cooper 2-20, Banks 2-12, Farr 2-11, Cousins 1-7, Eldridge 1-(-1)