Football Commitment 101: Four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau starts Texas’ 2022 defensive class Posted September 19th, 2020

Advertisement

Four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau became Texas’ third commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon when the Port Arthur Memorial standout chose the Longhorns over 15 other offers, including LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame. Guilbeau was a first-team all-district selection as a sophomore. He also runs the 400- and 800-meters for the track team. He is the first defensive commitment for Texas in the 2022 cycle.

First giving honor to GOD who’s the head of our house.

“For we live by faith, not by sight” Corinthians 5:7 🧡🤘🏾 Edit : @orderINHOUSE pic.twitter.com/t0wrJEnfnq Advertisement — Jaylon Guilbeau✨💰 (@jaylonguilbeau1) September 19, 2020

Guilbeau is the 15th-ranked cornerback in the entire 2022 cycle, checking in at No. 144 nationally on the 247Sports composite ranking. The 5-11, 175-pound star is teammates with 2020 commitment Jordon Thomas. Guilbeau joins five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers and four-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class. The 2022 class currently ranks fourth in the nation.

“He’s a great kid,” said Port Arthur Memorial head coach Brian Morgan. “He’s passionate about football. Loves to wok. Jaylon is a great character guy, and a leader. He’s a competitor in every sense of the word.”

The 2021 class consists of 17 members and ranks 15th in the nation.

Skill set: Guilbeau is a tough-minded cornerback who doesn’t mind getting physical on the edge, which means he could become a nickel back because he’s unafraid to blitz or help in run support. He’s a strong cover cornerback with fantastic footwork and hip turn. He excels in man coverage.

He’s fast enough to overcome mistakes. Like most young corners, he’ll need to work on remaining patient in coverage, but he’s already adept at using his hands on press. Guilbeau is a stud with the potential to end the recruiting cycle as a national top-100 prospect. He’ll be ranked inside the top 20 of the 2022 Fabulous 55.

Immediate impact: Two seasons remain before Guilbeau steps foot on campus. There are too many variables to predict the depth chart when he’s eligible because eligibility isn’t being lost in the 2020 season. It’s likely that current starter D’Shawn Jamison is off to the NFL by the 2022 season, but the other faces at the position could potentially still be around because there isn’t a senior in the bunch. Guilbeau would like to play as a true freshman.

Fitting into the program: Guilbeau should be plenty familiar with the expectations at Texas considering how much time Tom Herman’s staff spent recruiting Jordon, his teammate in the 2020 class. Guilbeau has been on Texas’ campus and met the new defensive staff. He noted that the city of Austin made his choice easy, as did his relationships with the coaches. The current defensive staff favors quickness and ball skills at the cornerback position with Guilbeau checking both of those boxes.

Recruiting at the position: Guilbeau is one of 12 cornerbacks in the 2022 cycle to hold an offer from the Longhorns. Expect Texas to take at least two from the position to help replace the eventual departures of Jamison, Josh Thompson and Jalen Green. The top target on the board at cornerback is five-star Denver Harris of Galena Park North Shore. Harris is the second best player in Texas in the 2022 recruiting class, trailing Ewers. In-state cornerbacks Austin Jordan, Bobby Taylor and Terrance Brooks also hold an offer from the Longhorns.