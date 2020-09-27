Football Texas notebook: A mixed bag for the running game, but ‘we’ll take it,’ Herman says Posted September 26th, 2020

Advertisement

In three of its previous five games against Texas Tech, Texas received a standout performance from a running back.

Five years ago, Chris Warren III set a freshman school record when he ran for 276 yards in a 48-45 loss. D’Onta Foreman had 341 yards — the third-most in school history — in a 45-37 victory in 2016. In UT’s win last season, Roschon Johnson had 105 yards and three scores.

No Longhorn hit the 100-yard mark on Saturday. But there was a key run in overtime of the 63-56 win in Lubbock.

Advertisement

Texas averaged 4.5 yards a carry against the Red Raiders. Keaontay Ingram finished with 89 yards and Johnson scored his second rushing score of the season. Bijan Robinson suffered a strained back injury and finished with four carries.

After the game, UT coach Tom Herman gave his rushing attack a mixed review.

“I get really uptight anytime we get tackled for less than four yards. Sometimes I don’t see the forest from the trees in the middle of the game,” Herman said. “Do I wish it were cleaner at times? Yes. But to walk out of there with 214 yards rushing, that’s a pretty good day and we’ll take it.”

Texas was coming off an underwhelming rushing performance in the first game of its season. The Longhorns did average 6.3 yards per carry against UTEP, but those statistics were skewed by a 40-yard lateral to tight end Malcolm Epps. No Longhorn rushed for more than 45 yards in the opener.

Saturday, Ingram averaged 7.4 yards per carry. Thirty-six of his 89 yards were picked up on a fourth-quarter possession that ended with a field goal. He then had a 12-yard run on the second play of overtime, and Texas struck gold on Sam Ehlinger’s game-winning pass to Joshua Moore a play later.

Holy crap. Bijan Robinson somehow jogged off the field after this. #Texas #Longhorns pic.twitter.com/t7VI0HMF3B — Chris Tavarez (@ChrisTavarez) September 26, 2020

Oh brother: Since he is a graduate transfer, UT receiver Brenden Schooler got his first look at the Texas Tech defense on Saturday. Schooler, though, did have an in-depth scouting report for one of the Red Raiders.

Colin Schooler, his brother, is a graduate transfer and linebacker at Texas Tech. The Schoolers were supposed to play together at Arizona this season. Colin had been a three-year starter for the Wildcats, and Brenden decided to join his younger brother after spending four years at Oregon. Both, however, left after the Pac-12 postponed its season in August.

Both Schoolers had good games. Targeted 10 times, Brenden led Texas with seven catches. One of those was a 3-yard touchdown that gave Texas a 31-21 first-half lead. Colin, meanwhile, recorded seven tackles.

With the win, Brenden secured family bragging rights. He did not play in last year’s meeting between Oregon and Arizona, and those schools split their previous two games.

Club 100: With a 31-yard touchdown pass to Moore in the first quarter, Ehlinger entered into elite company. It was the 100th touchdown that Ehlinger has been responsible for in his career.

Only one other Longhorn had accounted for 100 touchdowns. Colt McCoy was responsible for 132 from 2006-09.

On Saturday, Ehlinger had five touchdown passes and ran for a 2-yard score. In 37 career games, Ehlinger has thrown 78 touchdown passes. He has also rushed for 26 scores.

RELATED: No. 8 Texas 63, Texas Tech 56: Longhorns survive in overtime thriller at Texas Tech

RELATED: Bohls: Special teams haunt Longhorns, but Texas survives in Lubbock

RELATED: Texas 63, Texas Tech 56: The expanded boxscore

RELATED: Texas 63, Texas Tech 56: Our five questions for the Longhorns — answered