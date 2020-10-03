Football Four to follow: Texas, TCU players worth watching in Saturday’s game Posted October 3rd, 2020

Ninth-ranked Texas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) hosts TCU (0-1, 0-1) at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., Fox).

Four players worth watching:

Brenden Schooler, Texas receiver

Schooler scored for the second straight game against Texas Tech and led Texas with seven receptions. He’s currently listed as a backup in the slot, but has also run routes as a “Z” receiver. The graduate transfer from Oregon has 52 career receptions. At Texas, only junior running back Keaontay Ingram has more (59) among active players.

Josh Thompson, Texas cornerback

A converted nickel back, Thompson has been a solid performer at his new position. He has one of the team’s four interceptions. But last week against Texas Tech, the Longhorns allowed 331 passing yards and one of the Red Raiders’ five touchdown passes was caught by a player that Thompson was covering. Up next? A TCU team that threw for 399 yards in its opener.

Garret Wallow, TCU linebacker

Ahead of this season, media members who cover the Big 12 voted two Horned Frogs onto the conference’s preseason team. Wallow was one of them. He lived up to expectations in TCU’s first game as his nine tackles were a team high. He also recorded a sack and a forced fumble in the 37-34 loss to Iowa State. A senior, Wallow led the Big 12 last year with 125 tackles.

Taye Barber, TCU receiver

With Jalen Reagor now in the NFL, TCU needs a new top target. That figures to be Barber; in each of the past two years, he has finished second on the team in catches. He had five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Iowa State. In two career games against the Longhorns, Barber has averaged 15 yards per catch.