Football The Dotted Line: Oklahoma, Texas remain dominant in recruiting despite slow starts on field Posted October 6th, 2020

Advertisement

September proved slow for most of the Big 12 in recruiting with visits still not allowed due to the ongoing dead period. COVID-19 worries grounded athletes and coaches throughout the offseason and the dead period will continue to at least January of 2021. That means official visits are banned until after the early signing period. Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma and Texas lead the Big 12 recruiting rankings. Somewhat surprisingly, TCU is still in last place.

Oklahoma (13th nationally)

No. of commits: 15

Fab 55 pledges: 4 — DE Clayton Smith (6th), WR Cody Jackson (7th), CB Latrell McCutchin (21st), OL Cullen Montgomery (50th)

Advertisement

Top commitments: QB Caleb Williams, WR Mario Williams, DE Smith

The Sooners moved up one spot to 13th nation nationally since our update in early September after adding four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq from Maryland. The class is still headlined by five-star dual-threat quarterback Caleb Williams, the fourth-ranked player in the entire class. Oklahoma should move into the top 10 if the Sooners can finish by signing Fab 55 members Bryce Foster, Savion Byrd and Camar Wheaton.

Texas (15th)

No. of commits: 18

Fab 55 pledges: 8 — ATH Ja’Tavion Sanders (3rd), ATH Billy Bowman Jr. (4th), CB Ishmael Ibraheem (22nd), DE Jordon Thomas (27th), S JD Coffey (32nd), DE Derrick Harris Jr. (35th), OL Hayden Conner (38th), OLB Morice Blackwell (46th)

Top commitments: ATH Sanders, ATH Bowman, CB Ibraheem

The Longhorns remained 15th nationally despite adding three-star offensive lineman Max Merril, an underrated tackle out of Houston Strake Jesuit. The streak of top-10 classes for Tom Herman’s program likely ends at three years with the Longhorns out of the mix for several of the top remaining uncommitted prospects. The Longhorns do feel good about their chances with four-star running back LJ Johnson. Oklahoma should win the Big 12 recruiting crown for the first time since 2017.

Baylor (29th)

No. of commits: 19

Fab 55 pledges: 4 — QB Kyron Drones (36th), RB Jordan Jenkins (41st), S Cisco Catson (43rd), DT Byron Murphy II (49th)

Top commitments: QB Drones, RB Jenkins, S Catson

First-year head coach Dave Aranda knows he must value recruiting more than Matt Rhule, who helped Baylor sign the 50th best class in 2020 with his eyes on an NFL job. Aranda is focusing on improving the athleticism on his team, including at quarterback with Drones, one of the top dual-threats in Texas and a proven winner after helping Alvin Shadow Creek win the 2019 Class 5A Division I state title. Drones is one of four pledges off the Fab 55; Baylor is tied with Oklahoma for third-most on the list after Texas and Texas A&M.

West Virginia (37th)

No. of commits: 16

Fab 55 pledges: None

Top commitments: OT Wyatt Milum, WR Kaden Prather, RB Jaylen Anderson

West Virginia moved up eight spots nationally after adding two quality commitments since early September. One of those was three-star running back Justin Johnson of Indiana. The other was three-star wide receiver Davis Mallinger from Florida. Head coach Neal Brown is really attacking the midwest on the recruiting trail.

Kansas (43rd)

No. of commits: 21

Fab 55 pledges: None

Top commitments: WR Keon Coleman, RB Devin Neal, CB Kameron Grays

Kansas dropped a spot nationally and in the Big 12 over the past month because the Jayhawks did not add or lose a single commitment over that time period. Head coach Les Miles is putting together a solid class that should rank in the top half of the Big 12.

Kansas State (47th)

No. of commits: 17

Fab 55 pledges: None

Top commitments: QB Jake Rubley, ATH Davonte Pritchard, ATH Jayden Williams

Like their in-state rivals, Kansas State hasn’t experienced any changes to its class since the beginning of September. Rubley is head coach Chris Klieman’s lone four-star commit in the cycle. The on-field success following a second consecutive victory over Oklahoma should only help the Wildcats close on some quality players to push toward a top-40 class.

Oklahoma State (48th)

No. of commits: 15

Fab 55 pledges: 1 — WR Bryson Green (54th)

Top commitments: WR Green, WR Blaine Green, DT Adam Kelley

The Cowboys added Pottsboro defensive end Silas Barr on Oct. 1, moving Oklahoma State up one spot in the national rankings. Barr is a 6-5, 250-pound mauler who can grow into a three-technique defensive tackle. He was Mike Gundy’s seventh pledge from Texas in the cycle.

Iowa State (57th)

No. of commits: 17

Fab 55 pledges: None

Top commitments: WR Robert Army, OT Jim Bonifas, DT Howard Brown

No changes for Iowa State since our last update.

Texas Tech (82nd)

No. of commits: 9

Fab 55 pledges: 1 — QB Behren Morton (34th)

Top commitments: QB Morton, WR Jerand Bradley, DE E’maurion Banks

No changes for Texas Tech since our last update.

TCU (100th)

No. of commits: 8

Fab 55 pledges: 1 — DE Landyn Watson (29th)

Top commitments: DE Watson, QB Alexander Honig, DE Chris Murray

TCU is still struggling to put together a competent class despite adding a pair of recruits since our last update. TCU’s class currently ranks 76 spots lower than its 2020 class finished with two months until the early signing period. Watson, a Hutto product, is the team’s only four-star pledge.