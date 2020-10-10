Football Oklahoma 53, Texas 45: The expanded boxscore Posted October 10th, 2020

How it all happened Saturday at the Cotton Bowl:

First quarter

Oklahoma 10, Texas 0. Things started out great for Texas — a shaky OU three-and-out to start the game — but soon went downhill: A Keaontay Ingram fumble, a blown coverage on a Sooners touchdown pass and overall offensive malaise. But the quarter ended on a high note: DeMarvion Overshown picked off Spencer Rattler’s third-and-9 effort and returned it to OU’s 17-yard line on the final play.

OU: Gabe Brkic 19-yard field goal (9:34)

OU: Marvin Mims 30-yard pass from Spencer Rattler (Brkic kick, 6:47)

Second quarter

Halftime — Texas 17, Oklahoma 17. The second quarter was OU’s to lament. Rattler’s ill-advised second turnover of the game — his curious flip of the ball to avoid a sack was ruled a fumble that Juwan Mitchell plucked inside the red zone — was his final play of the half. His right arm was being looked at on the sideline as Tanner Mordecai took over for OU. Sam Ehlinger’s two scoring runs helped even things at the break.

Texas: Cameron Dicker 33-yard field goal (13:40)

Texas: Sam Ehlinger 6-yard run (Dicker kick, 11:44)

OU: Marcus Major 7-yard run (Brkic kick, 6:58)

Texas: Ehlinger 2-yard run (Dicker kick, 4:14)

Third quarter

Oklahoma 31, Texas 17. Rattler returned for the Sooners, sparking two scoring drives to open the second half that ended with short T.J. Pledger runs. Rattler made nice plays via a pass and a scramble on a 17-play, 87-yard drive that made it a 31-17 game. That drive at up 8:07 of clock.

OU: T.J. Pledger 2-yard run (Brkic kick, 11:40)

OU: Pledger 1-yard run (Brkic kick, 1:27)

Fourth quarter

End of regulation — Texas 31, Oklahoma 31. Just like in Lubbock, Ehlinger directed two late scoring drives to in the final minutes just to force overtime, finding Joshua Moore for his fifth touchdown of the season and then Keaontay Ingram for the tying score with only 14 seconds left.

Texas: Joshua Moore 9-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 3:28)

Texas: Keaontay Ingram 2-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, :14)

Overtime

Final — Oklahoma 53, Texas 45. The overtime itself was a game within a game, as both sides traded touchdowns. There was a missed field goal by Cameron Dicker and a subsequent shanked miss by Gabe Brkic for the win. Ehlinger’s pick in the end zone in the fifth overtime sealed it.

Texas: Ehlinger 3-yard run (Dicker kick)

OU: Austin Stogner 11-yard pass from Rattler (Brkic kick)

OU: Rattler 1-yard run (Brkic kick)

Texas: Ehlinger 25-yard run (Dicker kick)

OU: Brkic 31-yard field goal

OU: Drake Stoops 25-yard pass from Rattler (Theo Wease pass from Rattler)

Team statistics

First downs: Oklahoma 30, Texas 27

Rushes-yards: Oklahoma 55-208, Texas 34-141

Passing yards: Texas 287, Oklahoma 261

Comp-Att-Int: Texas 30-53-2, Oklahoma 28-42-1

Return Yards: Oklahoma 86, Texas 25

Punts-Avg.: Texas 8-37.8, Oklahoma 6-37.8

Fumbles-Lost: Texas 1-1, Oklahoma 4-2

Penalties-Yards: Oklahoma 10-106, Texas 11-101

Time of Possession: Oklahoma 36:04, Texas 23:56

Individual statistics



PASSING: Texas — Ehlinger 30-53-287, 2/2. Oklahoma — Rattler 23-35-209, 3/1; Mordecai 5-7-52

RUSHING: Texas — Ehlinger 23-112-4, Robinson 5-17, Ingram 3-15, Johnson 3-(-3); Oklahoma — Pledger 22-131-2, Rattler 14-51-1, Major 12-43-1, Rambo 1-1, Mordecai 3-(-4), Wease 1-(-10)

RECEIVING: Texas — Whittington 10-65, Moore 8-83-1, Ingram 4-21-1, Eagles 3-41, Robinson 2-39, Wiley 2-14, Black 1-24; Oklahoma — Wease 8-52, Stogner 6-56-1, Mims 4-52-1, Pledger 2-24, Hall 2-23, Stoops 2-20-1, Rambo 2-16, Henderson 1-15, Howard 1-3